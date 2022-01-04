ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville may relax housing rules

By Alex Golden
 2 days ago
Tonight, Fayetteville City Council will consider changing the city's rules concerning "accessory dwelling units," such as a separate or attached unit to a home where someone can live separately with their own entrance, bathroom or kitchen. Why it matters: The changes are partly intended to make it easier for...

