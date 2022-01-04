ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lt Governor Patrick Quarantined For Covid

easttexasradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is isolating after testing positive...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Texas governor’s decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Doling out pardons is a holiday tradition for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who around every Christmas grants them to a handful of ordinary citizens, typically for minor offenses committed years or decades ago. But one name stands out on his desk: George Floyd. Abbott has not said whether he will posthumously pardon Floyd this […]
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recovering from COVID-19, campaign says

AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 27 and experienced mild symptoms, his campaign announced Monday. Patrick began testing negative starting on New Year's Day and is completing his time in quarantine at his Houston home, said Allen Blakemore, senior adviser to Patrick's campaign.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Pardons Gary Lynn Dickey

WHEREAS, Gary Lynn Dickey, D.O.B. August 19, 1979, was sentenced in the County Court at Law of Washington County on October 29, 1997, to twenty-four months of deferred adjudication probation for two counts of the offense of Burglary of a Vehicle, Cause No. 97-514; and. WHEREAS, the Texas Board of...
POLITICS
easttexasradio.com

Abbott Asks For Federal Covid Help

Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas had requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies. The request comes amid a significant spike in COVID cases in some of the state’s largest counties.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarantine#Lieutenant Governor
capitolwolf.com

Lt. governor has breakthrough COVID case

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton says she has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Stratton, the state’s second-in-command said Thursday on Twitter that she had mild symptoms and “will isolate as I recover.”. She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
texas.gov

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For January 2022

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $307 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of January. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. "This emergency SNAP support will...
HEALTH
Daily Leader

Lt. Gov. Hosemann tests positive for Covid-19, currently quarantining

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantining for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
millington-news.com

Lt. Governor appoints Robertson & Banks to Megasite Board

NASHVILLE — Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) today announced the appointment of Evelyn Crawford Robertson, Jr. of Whiteville and Michael J. Banks of Brownsville to the Megasite Authority of West Tennessee Board of Directors. “The historic investment by Ford Motor Company in West Tennessee will bring much-needed prosperity...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
deltadailynews.com

Despite Vaccine and Booster Mississippi Lt. Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday morning. He currently has no symptoms and has been double vaccinated and boosted. He is quarantined for five days according to the recommendation of the State Health Officer and CDC guidelines. The Office of the Lt. Governor is in the process of notifying those who may have been exposed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Greg Abbott Tosses George Floyd’s Posthumous Pardon Over ‘Procedural Errors’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his list of annual pardons on Thursday—a holiday tradition, per The Dallas Morning News—and one name was noticeably absent: George Floyd. The state Board of Pardons and Parole unanimously recommended Floyd be considered for clemency but it was rejected because the documentation “contained procedural errors and lack of compliance with Board rules,” a spokesman for Abbott said. To be tossed over a technicality “smacks of something untoward,” Allison Mathis, the Houston public defender who advocated for Floyd’s legacy, told the Morning News. “Greg Abbott and his political appointees have let their politics triumph over the right thing to do and what is clearly is justice. This is actually outrageous.” In 2004, Floyd pleaded guilty to selling $10 worth of crack during a Houston police sting operation. Prosecutors have scrutinized such operations, and other similar cases have since been dismissed.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy