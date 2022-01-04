A guide to Saiph, the knee of Orion

Orion Real Estate Partners Acquires 155-Unit Value-Add Apartment Complex in San Marcos, Texas (Austin MSA) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based Orion Real Estate Partners ("Orion") announced today that it has acquired The Timbers, a garden-style apartment community in San Marcos, Texas. Orion purchased the 155-unit apartment community from The Jacobson Company who owned it since 2016 and plans to invest approximately $1.7mm in interior and exterior improvements. The Property sits on a nine-acre, irreplaceable hilltop site overlooking downtown San Marcos and Texas State University (TXST), home to 38,000 students. San Marcos is well positioned as an increasingly attractive and affordable alternative to Austin, home to over 2.1 million people with notable employers such as Apple, Facebook, Oracle, Google, Dell, and Tesla. The Timbers is located just 30 minutes away from downtown Austin.
