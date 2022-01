Once again, Steam shows why it’s the most popular platform in the PC gaming market. According to the Steam statistical data analyst SteamDB, the platform has just broken its concurrent player base record once again. Approximately 27.9 million users were logged onto Steam this past Sunday, January 2, destroying the previous record of 26.9 million. Whether it was playing a video game or going through their library/store, for one specific time frame on that Sunday, Steam had it’s highest ever used count.

