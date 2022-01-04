Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson joins Port Vale on loan

Leeds striker Ryan Edmondson has joined League Two Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of the campaign with League One Fleetwood, where he made 17 appearances and scored two goals, both in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A statement on Leeds’ official website said: “Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has joined Port Vale on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

“We wish Ryan the best of luck during his time with the Valiants.”

