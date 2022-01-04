ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging Backwards

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMimi Faust is celebrating 50 trips around the sun today (January 3rd) and she looks absolutely stunning while doing it! The birthday queen took to Instagram today to share a series of photos in honor of her milestone birthday and it’s apparent that the Love and Hip Hop star is clearly...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Celebrate in Style at Baby Shower

Jeannie Mai is in her final term of her pregnancy but she and her husband Jeezy are still celebrating. Mai took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage from the pair's latest baby shower. In a winter wonderland theme with everyone donning their best white attire, Mai smiles and appears surprised by the decor. She's affectionately referred to their baby as "Baby J," a nod to Jeezy's last name Jenkins, or "Baby Snow," a phrase the rapper is known by.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mimi Faust
Elite Daily

Michelle Obama Kicked Off 2022 By Sharing A Goofy Pic With Barack

Michelle Obama kicked off 2022 by embracing her fun side, along with her boo. On the first day of 2022, she posted a goofy picture of herself and Barack on social media. The former First Lady shared an Instagram post of the couple donning festive glasses for New Year’s Day, and it’s getting plenty of buzz from fans. Michelle Obama’s New Year 2022 Instagram with Barack is an adorable celebration for the annual holiday.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

These Adorable Pictures of JoJo and Dexter Darden Prove They're Perfect For Each Other

JoJo and Dexter Darden are getting hitched, but they've been quietly dating for a while now. JoJo and Dexter, who announced their engagement via Instagram on Dec. 25, are one of the few celebrity couples who have managed to keep a low profile. Turns out they've actually been dropping hints this whole time! It all started last summer when JoJo shared a video of Dexter reciting a moving poem about racial injustice. Since then, we've only caught glimpses of their relationship. In October, Dexter celebrated the release of JoJo's EP, Trying Not to Think About It, with a photo album that'll make you go, "Aww!" Part of his caption read: "The Bravest Artist I know on the planet just dropped her E.P and it's available everywhere."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#African Americans#Essence
bravotv.com

Marlo Hampton's Family Holiday Photo Is Filled with "So Much [Love]"

Marlo Hampton is feeling nothing but love and holiday cheer when it comes to her family. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member has documented plenty of special moments with her loved ones, and she recently took to Instagram to share the most festive holiday photo, which included the proud aunt's nephews, Michael and William.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel, 6, Films Mom Scrubbing Toilets In New TikTok Video

Coco Austin is cleaning house and daughter Chanel is getting all the great shots of the action for TikTok!. Mother and daughter are teaming up to clean house! Coco Austin, 42, posted an adorable TikTok video filmed by her daughter, Chanel, 6, detailing mommy taking on various chores around the house. The Ice Loves Coco star wore a black Alo Yoga long-sleeved top and high-waisted peach-colored leggings tucked into short black Ugg boots as she was filmed cleaning in the kitchen, scrubbing the floors, sweeping in the living room, and scrubbing the toilets.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Celebrity Mothers Who Love Being ‘Boy Moms’

From wild wrestling matches one minute to sweet cuddles the next, having sons is sure to keep you on your toes. I’m pregnant with my third boy and am excited to bring another energetic, chaotic, creative, smart, funny boy into our family. And while I would love to have a daughter one day, I’m also a proud #BoyMom — just like many celebrities.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
blackchronicle.com

Martell Holt Shares 40th Birthday Message Following Mistress Interview

Capricon birthday wishes are in order for Martell Holt, arguably the most criticized figure on reality TV this past year, but he’s still keeping a positive outlook on the future!. The polarizing “Love and Marriage Huntsville” cast member went live on Instagram yesterday to check in with fans on...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy