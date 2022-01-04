Mimi Faust Is 50, Fabulous, And Clearly Aging Backwards

JoJo and Dexter Darden are getting hitched, but they've been quietly dating for a while now. JoJo and Dexter, who announced their engagement via Instagram on Dec. 25, are one of the few celebrity couples who have managed to keep a low profile. Turns out they've actually been dropping hints this whole time! It all started last summer when JoJo shared a video of Dexter reciting a moving poem about racial injustice. Since then, we've only caught glimpses of their relationship. In October, Dexter celebrated the release of JoJo's EP, Trying Not to Think About It, with a photo album that'll make you go, "Aww!" Part of his caption read: "The Bravest Artist I know on the planet just dropped her E.P and it's available everywhere."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO