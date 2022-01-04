Pine Labs scores $20 million investment from State Bank of India

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, and Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that they have signed a definitive investment agreement. TPG is investing US$ 360 million in Fractal through TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-focused private equity platform, in a transaction that includes a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from Funds advised by Apax, who will remain a major shareholder following the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022. Additional terms were not disclosed.
