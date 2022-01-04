ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Labs scores $20 million investment from State Bank of India

finextra.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiding the BNPL wave, Mastercard-backed Indian merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has picked up a fresh $20 million investment from the country's largest commercial bank, the State Bank of India (SBI). The latest investment follows...

www.finextra.com

thepaypers.com

Chinese banks face slower loan growth

Chinese banks have rushed to meet the state’s annual credit limit by buying low-risk financial products rather than issuing loans. Increasing demand for acceptance of bankers guaranteed by issuers and technically classified as loans has reduced interest banks paid to nearly 0% in the second half of December 2021. On December 23, 2021, it reached a record low of 0.007%.
AGRICULTURE
wtvbam.com

India’s Reliance Retail to invest $200 million in delivery firm Dunzo

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Reliance Industries Ltd’s retail arm has invested $200 million in Indian online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country’s rapidly growing market of quick delivery. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Biometric face authentication firm iProov raises $70 million

IProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, today announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners(“Sumeru”). Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sumeru invests in technology firms with the potential to change the world, with a particular emphasis on helping companies expand in North America.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Vietnam digital bank Timo secures $20 million fresh funding led by Square Peg

The investment round is led by Square Peg, a leading global VC firm whose investments include unicorns such as Canva, FinAccel and Airwallex. Other participants are Jungle Ventures, Granite Oak, FinAccel, Phoenix Holdings (existing investor) and other super angels. How Timo is redefining banking in Vietnam. Established in 2015, Timo...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Finexio completes $10 million funding round

Finexio, the fast-growing Accounts Payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service company, today announced the completion of its double over-subscribed $10 million funding in partnership with new investor Mendon Venture Partners that provided incremental growth capital to meet demand for digital AP business-to-business (B2B) payments services. Finexio is winning business from top financial institutions...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Apex Fintech Solutions acquires PDQ Enterprises, parent company of Coda Markets

Apex Fintech Solutions (Apex), the “fintech for fintechs” powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, announced today that it has acquired PDQ Enterprises (PDQ), the parent company of CODA Markets, Inc. (CODA), operator of an innovative auction-based alternative trading system (“ATS”) and smart order router that aims to optimize liquidity aggregation for all market participants.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

UK fintech sector bounces back from the pandemic

The UK has registered a record year in annual fintech investment in 2021, exceeding $11.6bn – representing a huge 217% increase from 2020. The funds in the UK were spread across 713 deals, which marks 11% of all global deals (6,495), leaving the country in second place behind the US, but streets ahead of its European rivals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inhabitat.com

Bank on green by investing in the environment

If you’re like most people, you haven’t given a moment’s thought to how banking affects climate change. But if you do pause, it makes sense that such a major institution could, and does, impact everything from forests to water. As a customer, your choices at the bank can mean the difference between burdening the planet and benefitting it.
ENVIRONMENT
finextra.com

Virgin Money taps Expend for business banking

Virgin Money has formed a new fintech partnership with Expend, adding an expense management service to its new business banking proposition. London-based Expend has designed its service to be a one-stop shop for SMEs and employees to submit and manage their expenses. Graeme Sands, interim head of business banking at...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Embedded finance company Rupifi raises $25m Series A

Rupifi, India’s 1st Embedded Finance company which operates in the B2B Payments space through its B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and SME focused Commercial Card products, has raised a $25M Series-A round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Tiger Global. Existing Investors Quona Capital and Ankur Capital also participated in this round, along with Better Capital. Founded in 2020 by Anubhav Jain, Ankit Singh and Jawaid Iqbal, this is Rupifi’s second investment round within a span of 9 months, since its Pre-Series A in March 2021.
BUSINESS
pymnts

UK Microchip Firm Arm Probes Payments to Chinese Joint Venture

U.K.-based microchip maker Arm has been looking into suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture Arm China, which it owns with a Chinese investment firm, according to a Telegraph report Thursday (Jan. 6). Arm’s technology has to do with smartphones, tablets and more often, connected cars, laptops...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Rupifi raises $25 million for its B2B payments platform in India

Tiger Global and Bessemer Venture Partners co-led the two-year-old startup’s $25 million financing round. Existing investors Quona Capital and Ankur Capital also participated in the round, a top executive said Thursday. The new investment, especially from high-profile global investors, shows the appetite many have for the buy now, pay...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
pymnts.com

Jahez’s Billion-Dollar IPO Boosts Venture Capital Investment in Saudi Firms

In a much-anticipated move, Saudi food delivery firm Jahez became the first Saudi tech startup to list on a public exchange, bringing its market capitalization to $2.4 billion, Magnitt reported on Wednesday (Jan. 5). With the listing of its shares and commencement of trading on the Saudi Exchange’s Parallel Market...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SoftBank in talks to back India’s ElasticRun

The Pune-headquartered ElasticRun is helping hundreds of thousands of neighborhood stores across hundreds of Indian cities and towns secure inventory from top brands and working capital. It collaborates with e-commerce firms and other big brands to help these stores boost their revenues. The e-commerce firms and brands, in turn, gain access to a large market that has historically proven difficult to penetrate.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fractal Announces US$ 360 Million Investment from TPG

TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, and Fractal, a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced that they have signed a definitive investment agreement. TPG is investing US$ 360 million in Fractal through TPG Capital Asia, the firm’s Asia-focused private equity platform, in a transaction that includes a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from Funds advised by Apax, who will remain a major shareholder following the transaction. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022. Additional terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS

