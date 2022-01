Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that the country’s oldest and best-known human rights group, Memorial, must be shut down for breaking a controversial “foreign agent” law – capping a year of crackdowns on Kremlin critics unseen since the Soviet days.The shuttering of the group closes a year in which the top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was jailed, his political movement banned and many of his allies forced to flee the country. Moscow says it is simply enforcing laws to thwart extremism and shield the country from foreign influence.“This is a bad signal showing that our society and our country are...

