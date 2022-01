The Great Resignation of 2021, which has resulted in millions of Americans quitting their jobs, has – unsurprisingly – hit the healthcare industry hard. Many resignations across all industries are spurred by an emotionally jarring and unprecedented pandemic that is now coming upon its third year, prompting many workers to reconsider the trajectory of their lives and careers. The toll has been particularly difficult for healthcare workers on the frontlines of Covid-19 care, many of whom are understandably burned out. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a whopping 534,000 U.S. health care workers left their jobs voluntarily in August alone.

