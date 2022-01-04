ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five Biggest Disappointments of the 2021 NFL Season

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N2wJr_0dcIdd9e00

We're headed into the final week of the 2021 NFL season and have started to look back on what has transpired this year. While there have been a ton of surprise successes, there have also been some high-profile failures. Here is a look at the five biggest disappointments in the NFL this season.

Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer's 13 games as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was easily the NFL's biggest disappointment this season. While many believed Meyer would struggle to acclimate to the pro game, no one thought it would be this bad. And no one thought his spread offense would be so ineffective, especially not with an uber-talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.

Unfortunately, the Jags were awful and so was Lawrence. They are 27th in total offense (304.6 yards per game), 23rd in rushing offense (103.4 ypg), 24th in passing offense (201.2 ypg) and dead last in scoring offense (14.2 points per game).

Additionally, Meyer may have ruined Lawrence. In 16 games, Lawrence has only completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 3,418 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. His passer rating (69.6) and QBR (32.3) are both atrocious.

The entire experiment was an absolute mess, and that's before considering Meyer's litany of embarrassing incidents, both related to football and off the field.

Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns went 11-5 in 2020 and even won a playoff game. Led by Baker Mayfield, continued improvement was expected in 2021. Unfortunately, the most interesting thing about the Browns this season was a discovery about their logo.

Cleveland has limped to a 7-9 record and been surpassed by the Cincinnati Bengals as the hot young team in the AFC North. Mayfield has been terrible this season, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His pedestrian passer rating of 83.1 ranks 27th in the league, while his QBR entering Monday night (37.8) ranked 25th out of 31 quarterbacks who qualified.

The future of the Browns is uncertain. Mayfield will enter the final year of his contract in 2022 and doesn't have an extension in hand. Did this collection of players hit its peak in 2020? That's certainly possible. Whatever is wrong, something needs to change in Cleveland.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have a ton of offensive talent and a defensive head coach, which should be a great combination. After 16 games, they're 7-9 and have dropped back-to-back key late-season games, including receiving a 37-10 drubbing from the division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

After going 7-9 in 2020, the Vikings felt like a great bounce-back candidate in a division that's incredibly weak other than the Packers. The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions should be four automatic wins -- the Vikings dropped one to the Lions this year.

It feels like head coach Mike Zimmer has to be on his way out. The Vikings are 31st in total defense (allowing 385.4 yards per game), 25th in scoring defense (25.6 ppg), 27th in rushing defense (133.3 ypg) and 26th in passing defense (252.1 ypg). If you're the head coach and defense is your speciality, those numbers are unacceptable. The team is took good to be this bad.

Zach Wilson

We've already discussed Trevor Lawrence, now let's focus on the guy picked right after him. The New York Jets were always going to struggle this season under a new head coach in Robert Saleh, but I don't think we knew how bad Wilson would look for most of the year. Yes, the Jets need to surround him with more talent, but The BYU product has looked lost for virtually all of the 12 games he's played in.

On the season, Wilson has only completed 56.7 percent of his passes, for 2,247 yards. He has eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions and boasts a horrible passer rating of 69.9 and ranks 30th in QBR at 29.6. His passer rating has been over 90 in only one game. Wilson looked better against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, but all-in-all it has felt like a lost season for the 22-year-old.

Given Wilson's arm talent he should have shown more glimpses of the future this season. Instead it has been a constant struggle. The Jets must find a way to protect him and surround him with talent, but Wilson also needs to start making the guys around him better the way great quarterbacks do.

Los Angeles Chargers Defense

The Los Angeles Chargers are 9-7, on the verge of a postseason berth and have an uber-talented young quarterback in Justin Herbert. That's the good news. The bad news is their defense is atrocious.

Head coach Brandon Staley was brought in to fix the team on that side of the ball. Some referred to him as the defensive Sean McVay, so a quick turnaround was expected. That hasn't happened. Instead, LA's defense has been Charmin soft all season.

The Chargers currently rank 22nd in total defense (361.0 yards per game), 30th in rushing defense (136.7 ypg), 12th in passing defense (224.3) and 26th in scoring defense (26.5). LA is awful against the run and its front seven has been beaten into submission several times this season.

Given that the defense is led by high-profile guys in Joey Bosa and Derwin James, it should be much better than it is. The Chargers spent first-round picks on Jerry Tillery and Kenneth Murray in 2019 and 2020 only to see them flop in the NFL. The defense simply isn't at a championship level and it has let Herbert and the offense down all season. Staley must fix it moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Four Trade Destinations For Baker Mayfield

From an outside perspective, the relationship between the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield appears strained. Mayfield was visibly aggravated after the team's most recent loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which he was sacked no fewer than nine times. Specifically, he seemed frustrated that head coach Kevin Stefanski refused to adjust throughout the game, continually letting his second- and third-string linemen block guys like TJ Watt alone without help. One day after that, Mayfield ended his season by getting surgery to fix his shoulder.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
FOX Sports

Shannon Sharpe: If I'm the Browns, I would not give Baker Mayfield an extension I UNDISPUTED

The Pittsburgh Steelers got Ben Roethlisberger a win in his final game at Heinz Field while Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns' offense continued to struggle. Baker threw two interceptions and under 200 yards in the 26-14 loss. After the game, Baker confirmed he will undergo offseason surgery telling reporters quote: 'I'm pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you.' Shannon Sharpe explains why the Browns should not bring back Baker and 'owe it to themselves and the fans to see if Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are available."
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd on Browns Dumping Baker Mayfield: 'He's Bad, Not Talented'

Colin Cowherd: “Since Baker Mayfield was drafted he has the most interceptions in the NFL, the most passes batted down in the NFL, a career passer rating at 87, he’s short, he’s marginally athletic, he used to be accurate but he no longer is, and yet people in Ohio who are otherwise bright defend him at every corner. Folks, he’s not very good. He was never as good as you thought and he’s bad now, some of it injuries. He had 10 straight incompletions last night, that’s the most in the league this year. He’s called out the medical staff, he calls out coaches… I’ll say it again, it’s time for a divorce. I think there is real doubt in that locker room, that GM, and that coach about his talent. Baker at this point is holding back a sensational roster. You’re a moron if you don’t think this is a top 5 or 6 roster. It’s got the best guard-center-guard combination in the league, it’s got maybe the best running back in the league, excellent tight ends, the best pass rusher, a top safety, Denzel Ward is an elite corner, and your coach won Coach of the Year. It’s time to have standards, Cleveland. The Rams moved off Jared Goff when he had been to a Super Bowl, and you’re still defending Baker?? Fourth coach, 28-29, getting worse, injuries don’t help, a firehouse of toxicity, calling out the staff and the coaches, and when OBJ’s dad called him out there was no pushback from players. He’s lost the GM, he’s lost the coach, he’s lost some in the locker room. When he’s healthy I think he can play. He’s not who I would build around, but he’s better than what we’ve seen in the last five weeks. He’s hurt and it’s really hard to play this position when you’re hurt. Should be noted that Aaron Rodgers is hurt and he’s going to win MVP. Patrick Mahomes has been bouncing around and limping around all year and he’s fine. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl last year and we found out he had a meniscus issue. So the injury is part of it, and the average, small, cocky, marginally athletic, poor judgment is part of it too. Baker is a tough guy, he’s not a talented guy. He’s a tough guy and for that he deserves credit. But we never questioned ‘tough’, what we questioned was talent and judgment, and in both instances, they’re not very good, and it’s time for a divorce.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#American Football#Urban Meyer Urban Meyer#The Jacksonville Jaguars#The Cleveland Browns#The Cincinnati Bengals
iheart.com

Cleveland Browns Should be Ashamed of What They've Done to Baker Mayfield

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker discuss the fate of Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a less than stellar season with the Cleveland Browns filled with mediocre performances, injuries, and drama. Rob Parker comes to the defense of Baker Mayfield and thinks the Cleveland Browns organization has not done right by him but seems willing to put the blame on him for the teams' shortcomings.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Baker Mayfield News

Baker Mayfield’s offseason plans are set. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns quarterback will be having surgery on his injured shoulder in a couple of weeks. “Baker Mayfield will have surgery to repair the torn labrum on his left side on January...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Kornheiser Has 4 Teams In Mind For Baker Mayfield

Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s PTI believes Baker Mayfield needs a fresh start. It’s been a highly disappointing season for Mayfield. There’s no way around it. He’s posted career lows in passing yards (3,010) and touchdowns (17), couldn’t stay healthy and failed to lead the Browns to the playoffs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals What He Would Do With Baker Mayfield

No one has been tougher on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield than Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. And during Tuesday’s episode of The Herd, that criticism continued to rain down on the former No. 1 overall pick. While the Cleveland organization has continually backed Mayfield through his four-year NFL career,...
NFL
CBS Minnesota

Mike Zimmer Says Kirk Cousins Will Play Against Bears On Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says quarterback Kirk Cousins is back with the team and will start on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Cousins was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list late last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings, quarterbacked by Sean Mannion, lost that game 37-10. Cousins said he had “mild symptoms” and watched the game on TV with his play sheet in hand. The team officially activated Cousins from the reserve list Wednesday. With the playoffs officially out of reach, the Vikings have nothing to play for but pride on Sunday. Still, Zimmer...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary NFL Team Broadcaster Announces His Retirement

This upcoming Sunday will be the final time Doug Dieken calls a game for the Cleveland Browns. It was just announced that he’s retiring after 50 years of experience as a player, radio color analyst and team ambassador. Dieken joined the Browns in 1971 as a sixth-round pick out...
NFL
FanSided

Fed up Baker Mayfield reacts to Mary Kay Cabot Browns’ report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fed up with a report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, and took to Twitter to call out the long time reporter’s Wednesday night tweet detailing a rift between he and Kevin Stefanski as “Clickbait.”. In the article (subscription required), Cabot used...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy