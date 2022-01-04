Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.

