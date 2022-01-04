ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

By Matt Singer
 4 days ago
Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire...

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
Tom Holland’s Failed Pitch for a James Bond Origin Story Turned into ‘Uncharted’

With three massively successful “Spider-Man” movies in the can, Tom Holland certainly has the eyes and ears of Sony. On the heels of the studio’s billion-plus box office take for “No Way Home” so far, Holland will next be releasing the action adventure “Uncharted” on February 11. As revealed in a feature interview in Total Film (via Games Radar), Holland said it was his pitch for a James Bond origin story that ultimately sparked conversations about the new film, a jungle-spanning adventure co-starring Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas. “I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Far from Home’], with...
12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
‘All 3 Morbius fans are upset’: Marvel fans joke after Jared Leto’s vampire film is delayed again

Jared Leto’s Morbius film has been delayed yet again – but fans don’t seem too bothered. The forthcoming Marvel film has been delayed for the fifth time as the US is facing record-high infections, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Morbius, which was due to be released on 28 January, will now open in theatres on 1 April.The comic book adaptation sees Leto star as Dr Michael Morbius, a scientist who turns himself into a vampire in an attempt to cure himself from a rare blood disease.Morbius was originally slated for July 2020 but has been postponed several times due...
'Spider-Man' stays strong, again topping N.America box office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” again dominated in North American theaters with an estimated $52.7 million weekend take, while topping the $600 million mark domestically in its third week out, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. The strong results for Sony’s superhero sequel — last weekend it surpassed the $1...
‘Flash’ Movie Rumors Suggest It Could End the DCEU

The following post contains potential SPOILERS for The Flash. But pretty much all of those potential spoilers are also rumors, and should be taken as such. The interwebs are currently a flutter with a whole bunch of rumors about the plot of The Flash, the long-awaited solo film for DC Comics’ fastest man alive, played by Ezra Miller. It’s already known that the film is inspired by a comic storyline called “Flashpoint,” where time travel alters the world and creates a darker reality that only Flash recognizes and must repair. The outcome of this new reality, according to these rumors — and again, at this point, this is a rumor — would be that The Flash marks the end of the DC Extended Universe, or at least a major departure from everything that has come before, sending it off in a totally different direction in the future.
Why ‘Doctor Strange’ Is Marvel’s Hidden Masterpiece

Doctor Strange has taken an increasingly central role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was hugely important to Avengers: Infinity War and served in the mentor role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, promises to bring together all the recent Marvel story threads from movies and television series in a way that promises to be hugely important to the rest of Phase Four of the MCU. And yet his debut film, 2016’s Doctor Strange, seems mostly forgotten. A lot of people consider it one of the worst Marvel movies.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
Andrew Garfield Says He Is ‘Definitely’ Open to Playing Spider-Man Again

The following post contains SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home. For the better part of two years, Andrew Garfield told anyone who asked that he was not going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He told a podcast he hadn’t gotten a call about the film. He said he was “not involved” to major trade publications. He claimed on The Tonight Show that a leaked picture of him on set in his Spider-Man costume was Photoshopped.
Omicron Sucks! Morbius Delayed To April

2022 has taken its first victim. Sony has officially moved the premiere of its next superhero movie, Morbius, to 1 April 2022. This isn’t Morbius’ first delay. The movie was first set for a July 2020 release before going through multiple cycles of delay. Most recently, the film was pushed to 28 January 2022 from its initial 8 October 2021 release, All the delays were due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it may come as no surprise that the movie’s sixth delay is a result of the surge in Omicron cases.
Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
