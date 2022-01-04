TRENDING NOW: Turtle tickle, petting a cat, panda in the snow

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO