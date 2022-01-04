ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRENDING NOW: Turtle tickle, petting a cat, panda in the snow

educateinspirechange.org

‘Land Of Stray Dogs’ Is Heavenly Refuge For Hundreds Of Stray Dogs

There’s a refuge in Costa Rica called one of the best places on the planet for a stray dog to live. Territorio de Zaguates (or “Land of Stray Dogs”), is a no-kill refuge that cares for hundreds of homeless dogs, who can run free on the sprawling property in the hills outside of San Jose.
CBS Minnesota

‘Our Little Christmas Miracle’: Dog Found Freezing In Metal Crate On Road To Recovery

ASKOV, Minn. (WCCO) — A rescue organization is calling a dog found in a St. Paul alleyway “a Christmas miracle.” Rosabella was locked in a metal crate during the coldest day of the year when a Ruff Start Rescue volunteer rescued her. Since then, she has gone through an amazing transformation. “The dogs that we predominately foster [are] medical cases. Amputations, significant mange, porcupine quills, and you name it, it’s been through our house,” said Breanna Jensen. But this is the first time Breanna has seen a case like this one. “If she hadn’t been found that day, she would have died,” said Breanna. A...
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
Parade

25 Popular Teacup Dogs if You're Look for a Super Cute Tiny Dog

Teacup dogs are the smallest type of dog breeds of them all. They have become renowned and famous for their puppy-like features and their tiny sizes. Their small frames make them perfect for pet owners who live in apartments or condos. Before future adopters run to adopt one of these...
Henry County Daily Herald

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o...
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Pulls Cat Around In Sled...And The Cat LOVES It | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Cat always jumps in the sled for his dog brother to pull him around in the snow — and they can't believe what their parents just got them for Christmas 🎄☃. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our...
countryliving.com

Christmas brain teaser: Can you spot the puppy in this tricky puzzle?

Take a break from indulging and entertaining by trying to find the puppy in this tricky Christmas brain teaser. It takes the average person just 42 seconds, but how long will it take you?. It might be the season of goodwill and cheer, but money.co.uk has created a brainteaser with...
theperrynews.com

Kitty the house cat lost in freezing cold weather

A house cat has been lost in the freezing cold. Kitty, a large, mostly white, short-haired cat, was last seen Monday near 12th and Estella streets. Anyone with information about Kitty is asked to call or text 515-201-5216.
InspireMore

Moo-ve Over, Cats And Dogs! These 15 Cuddly Cows Might Be The Cutest Pets Ever.

Farm animals don’t usually come to mind when we think of our favorite pets, but it turns out cows are just as affectionate and adorable as any other furry friend. Cows are very curious animals that possess a lot of very human qualities. Like us, some cows are social — both with other members of their herd and with humans and other animals — while some are more reserved and shy. No matter what their individual personalities may be, cows can be great company. And yes, they even enjoy a good snuggle from time to time!
Gwinnett Daily Post

Cat Raises His Puppy Brother | The Dodo

Watch this skeptical cat finally accept and raise his puppy brother!. Keep up with Oskar and Rylee on TikTok: http://thedo.do/sobolmatthew. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
