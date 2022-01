The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) – a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers – increased by over 19% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Plus Therapeutics announcing that it has entered into an agreement with The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio) for a worldwide exclusive license to develop and commercialize novel interventional therapeutics for cancer.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO