Kröner-Stärke’s new cream-like filling creates one smart cookie with clean label status and long shelf life

By Gill Hyslop
Bakery and Snacks
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIngredients specialist Kröner-Stärke has created a cream-like filling for bakery and confectionery products that boasts a shelf life of at least 24 months, but is still free of artificial ingredients, additives and preservatives. Balancing the demands of clean label with a longer shelf life can be particularly...

