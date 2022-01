This article was first reported — and published by Digiday sibling Glossy. L’Oréal is out to revolutionize a category of beauty it first invented: at-home hair dye. On Wednesday at CES, L’Oréal is debuting a new at-home device called Colorsonic, which can be used to mix and apply L’Oréal Paris hair dye more easily and reliably than the DIY version of the last 115 years. L’Oréal first invented synthetic hair dye, with a product called “Aureole,” in 1907. As noted by Guive Balooch, global head of research and innovation at L’Oréal’s tech incubator, hair color formulation has since gone through significant innovation, but hair color application has not.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO