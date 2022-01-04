ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

24 of the best ‘back to work’ memes and jokes as people say goodbye to the festive period

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rrspp_0dcIaxjz00

Alarm clocks ringing across the UK this morning officially marked the end of the 2021/22 festive period.

After an indulgent few weeks of being draped across the couch and plundering tins of Quality Street, it’s back to the figurative office for many in the UK after the Christmas and New Year’s break and yesterday’s bank holiday.

Although some are raring to get back into a routine, not everyone is happy about it:

It seems some forgot a few basics about their job while they were off:

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Specsavers appear to have captured the mood by sharing a special pair of glasses that could help us through today:

Some tried to lighten the mood by sharing adorable pictures of their pets:

Not to worry - Friday isn’t too far away (at least, that’s what we’re telling ourselves).

Sadly the next bank holiday isn’t until April but on the bright side, there are only another 355 days until next Christmas…

We’ll start marking it off on our calendars.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

The Week Between Christmas and New Year's: 10 Memes About This Bizarre Stretch of Time

At last, it’s that awkward and confusing week post-Christmas and pre–New Year's Eve when no one knows what to do with themselves. Some folks are at work pretending to work, while others are free of all responsibilities until the next calendar year. It's a weird time. Usually not a productive time. It's just a time. A period of seven days where we all just vibe until New Year's Eve when we can get dressed up again and take a fancy photo for Instagram.
INSTAGRAM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
manofmany.com

50+ Best Christmas Memes on the Internet

The bells are ringing out and the fat guy has officially arrived. No, not Santa, just the bloated mess of a human being that vaguely resembles you; must be Christmas time again. If there’s one thing to be said for the holiday season, it’s that we aren’t short on cheer. Whether that comes in the form of booze, feasts or family fun is entirely up to you, but to tickle your jolly bits, there’s a near-endless supply of good Christmas memes. Exploring the cavalcade of cringe-inducing situations we seem to put ourselves through every year, the best Christmas memes are a bit like a good Chrissy pud; you’ve had more than enough and yet you just can’t stop yourself from coming back.
INTERNET
Upworthy

20 times kind-hearted people surprised everyone by being the opposite of choosing beggars

During dark times, it takes small acts of kindness to light up the world and spread joy. Reddit groups including Choosing Givers and Humans being bros are spreading hope in the world with many sharing small acts of kindness to strangers, reminding us to not give up on humanity. It takes a lot to be kind during hard times, but this Reddit group is proof that there are many people out there determined to be kind at every turn and hoping each one of us passes it on when the opportunity arises. Here are 20 of the top posts that we came across:
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Meme
Upworthy

21 memes that everyone who grew up in the '90s totally understands

If you grew up in the '90s then you were part of the last generation of kids who lived without being constantly connected to the internet. You lived during that last gasp of the analog era where most of your entertainment came on tape and if you wanted a new pair of Guess jeans or LA Gear shoes, you had to drive to the mall.
INTERNET
BoardingArea

Saying Goodbye To The Middle Seat

Alas, if this was only an article about the dreaded worst seat on the plane going away. Instead, it’s a bit of a sad day as we say goodbye to a column that’s been a part of my weekly required reading for over a decade. The Middle Seat is a weekly column published by Scott McCartney. After 20 years he put pen to paper from the middle seat for the final time.
LIFESTYLE
bitcoinist.com

Saying Goodbye To The Bogdanoff Twins: The Men Behind The Crypto Memes

Yesterday it was reported that Igor Bogdanoff, one half of the popular crypto meme duo, has passed away only days after his twin brother, Grichka. Both unfortunately succumbed to complications related to COVID. The Bogdanoff Twins commonly appeared as part of crypto memes dating back several years, making them familiar...
BITCOIN
Daily Mail

Boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after his eyes swelled SHUT when he suffered an allergic reaction to Facebook's £299 Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset he got as a Christmas present

A boy was rushed to hospital after he had an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset he got for Christmas, swelling his eyes shut. Lewis Gray, 13, was thrilled when he received the Oculus Quest 2 from his grandparents and couldn't wait to strap it to his head and start gaming.
HEALTH
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William’s Wife Refuses To Get Intimate With Him? Hates Future King’s Huge Bald Spot

Prince William's bald spot has, allegedly, affected his marriage to Kate Middleton. Prince William and Kate Middleton have known each other for decades, so they most likely know what makes the other person laugh and what makes them tick. Years ago, it was revealed that one of the things that Middleton loves teasing Prince William is his hair. After all, the future king has lost a considerable number of locks in recent years.
WORLD
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Indy100

Indy100

149K+
Followers
7K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy