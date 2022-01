State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Woodhull) is alerting Illinois residents to the nearly 300 new laws that went into effect in the state as of Jan. 1. “When the new year arrives on January, 1 it will bring with it nearly 300 new laws in Illinois – everything from addressing confidentiality for victims of human trafficking to lowering fees for trailer license plates,” Swanson posted on Facebook. “Insurance companies will now be required to cover comprehensive testing for cancer predisposition, pancreatic cancer screenings and tests for diabetes and vitamin D deficiency.”

