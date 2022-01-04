ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CRE's Growth Forecast for 2022

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial real estate can be expected to perform well this year despite the prospect of...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
GlobeSt.com

Here's How Developers are Adjusting to Rising Lumber Prices

Following a few months of moderating prices last spring and summer, lumber prices are soaring once again. Over the past four months, lumber prices have nearly tripled, causing the price of an average new single-family home to increase by more than $18,600, according to the National Association of Home Builders’ standard estimates of lumber used to build the average home.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Private Equity Will Drive More Transaction Activity This Year

One sign that the commercial real estate industry is nearing full recovery: record transaction volumes. Last year, transaction activity came roaring back, breaking new records in multifamily and industrial and showing strength in retail and office. Non-traditional assets have also been wildly popular this year as capital searches for opportunities.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Real estate market in 2022 will ‘remain very strong,' expert says

Compass Executive Vice President Mike Aubrey argued on Wednesday that 2022 will still experience a "really good real estate market," but acknowledged that the "frenzy of 2021" likely won't happen again. Aubrey stressed, however, that the market will "remain very strong" in 2022. "If you look at the effect of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cre#Interest Rates#Investment#Commercial Real Estate#Cre S Growth Forecast
Benzinga

Rising Lumber Prices Add Over $18K To New Home Prices: Report

The recent spike in lumber prices has created a simultaneous spike in the costs of newly-constructed single-family homes, according to data released by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). What Happened: Lumber prices peaked at $1,500 per thousand board feet last May before declining through late August – only...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

How CRE Borrowers Can Speed Up a Lagging Underwriting Process

The red-hot CRE investment market should continue into 2022 as new capital enters the fray and inflation mounts—and the question is whether the lending industry can keep up with the frenetic pace. “Sellers will continue to drive terms and command short escrow periods for top-notch properties,” writes Rob Murphy,...
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

BTR Poised to Become More Important for Institutional Investors

When Greystar Real Estate Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) formed a joint venture to address the purpose-built single-family rental market, it wasn’t a whim or experiment. Single-family rentals have been on the upswing and a heating market, drawing increasing attention from institutional investors. But big...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Six CRE Trends to Watch in 2022

Economists prognosticate; the big brokerage firms make their rosy forecasts; and your uncle shares his doomsday predictions at holiday dinners. Everyone has their ideas about what 2022 will bring. As consultants to the commercial real estate industry, we handle thousands of diverse CRE projects each year for lenders, investors, corporate occupiers, and developers—we see a lot. Based on that perspective, here’s our outlook for 2022, along with some resources to help you prepare for a successful year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Motley Fool

Will the Real Estate Market Crash in 2022?

Recent real estate development could result in a tipping point for supply and demand. Growth will likely slow in 2022 and beyond, but a crash is unlikely. However, economic factors, such as a stock market crash, could impact the real estate market. After a year of record home-price growth, insanely...
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Mortgage demand in 2022 may hit record even as rates rise

Interest in purchasing a home dipped during the holidays as interest rates inched up, but as a whole, it was a banner year for home purchases. Overall demand for mortgage applications fell 2.7% in the final two weeks of the year, according to the weekly survey from the Mortgage Banker's Association.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Red-hot housing market fuels mortgage borrowing record

Americans borrowed more than ever to buy homes in 2021. Mortgage lenders issued $1.61 trillion in purchase loans in 2021, according to estimates by the Mortgage Bankers Association. That is up slightly from $1.48 trillion in 2020 and above the previous record of $1.51 trillion in 2005. The mortgage boom...
REAL ESTATE
iebusinessdaily.com

State housing market stays strong

California’s housing market remained strong in November, despite its perennial problem of not enough houses being built, according to the California Association of Realtors. Sales of existing, single-family homes totaled 454,450 last month, up 4.7 percent from October but down 10.7 percent year-over-year, the association reported. Statewide, the median...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Appetite for CRE Mortgages Picked Up in Q3

Every major investor group increased their holdings of commercial and multifamily mortgages in the third quarter, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. The level of commercial/multifamily mortgage debt outstanding increased by $64.8 billion (1.6%) in the quarter as multifamily mortgage debt alone increased $26.6 billion (1.5%) to $1.8 trillion.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Home prices are set to soar in 2022, predicts Zillow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. This hot housing market isn't over yet. At least that is what Zillow predicts in its final 2022 forecast. Over the next 12 months, Zillow foresees U.S....
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Here are the Hot Housing Markets for 2022

Ingrid Tunberg sits on the editorial team as a coordinator and reporter for Real Estate Forum and GlobeSt.com. She is responsible for writing stories, assisting with industry awards and marketing nomination events. Previously, Ingrid worked as a copywriter across various industries throughout New York City and Chicago.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Will Rising Interest Rates Cause Home Prices to Crash in 2022?

The average home value in the United States increased by nearly 20% in 2021, and while there were several factors that fueled this gain, it's fair to say that mortgage rates hovering near all-time lows didn't hurt. However, with the Federal Reserve expected to raise rates in 2022, what would happen to the housing market if we saw mortgage rates increase? In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Marc Rapport, and Jason Hall shared their thoughts.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Forget WeWork, Adam Neumann Goes Old-School with Real Estate Investments

The fall from fame and business grace came hard for WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. Investors pressured him out in 2019 after hyper growth, a dizzying $47 billion valuation, and a failed IPO after financial details in the S-1 revealed, among other things, a $900 million loss on $1.5 billion in revenue, as CNBC reported.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy