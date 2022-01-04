High school boys basketball: The EPC and Colonial League schedules for the remainder of the season
The 2022 portion of the 2021-22 Lehigh Valley high school boys basketball season is here.
In both leagues, it’s pretty much a one-month sprint to postseason tournaments from here.
The regular season is set to end on Feb. 7 in the EPC and on Feb. 4 in the Colonial League. The league title games — fingers crossed in this era of COVID-19 — are scheduled for Feb. 18.
There are a few more special dates outside the leagues, most notably the national tripleheader on Jan. 29 at PPL Center that will feature Allen-Dieruff, Central Catholic-Pottsville Nativity, and will be capped by the Camden-Serra Canyon, California game that will feature several of the top high school players in the country, including Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.
The Lehigh Valley Hoop Group Showcase, canceled by COVID last year, is also scheduled to return on Feb. 6 at Parkland.
Here’s a look at the remaining schedules, but note that all are subject to change:
Eastern Pennsylvania Conference
(All start times at 7 p.m. unless noted)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Easton at Allen
Dieruff at Whitehall
Freedom at Emmaus
Becahi at Northampton
Nazareth at Central Catholic
Liberty at Parkland
Poc. Mt. East at E.S. South
E.S. North at Pleasant Valley
Stroudsburg at Poc. Mt. West
Friday, Jan. 7
Stroudsburg at Nazareth
Poc. Mt. East at Liberty
E.S. North at Becahi
Pleasant Valley at Dieruff
Poc. Mt. West at Freedom
E.S. South at Easton
Whitehall at Allen
Central Catholic at Parkland
Northampton at Emmaus
Saturday, Jan. 8
Poc. Mt. East at Becahi, 5 p.m.
Whitehall at Liberty, 4 p.m.
E.S. North at Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Central Catholic at Poc. Mt. East
Parkland at E.S. North
Whitehall at Pleasant Valley
Northampton at Stroudsburg
Emmaus at Poc. Mt. West
Allen at E.S. South
Easton at Freedom
Nazareth at Dieruff
Liberty at Becahi
Thursday, Jan. 13
Allen at Central Catholic
Whitehall at Northamptn
Emmaus at Parkland
Freedom at Liberty
Becahi at Dieruff
Easton at Nazareth
Poc. Mt. East at Poc. Mt. West
E.S. South at E.S. North
Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg
Saturday, Jan. 15
Poc. Mt. East at Northampton, 1 p.m.
E.S. North at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Stroudsburg at Parkland, 1 p.m.
Poc. Mt. West at Allen, 2 p.m.
E.S, South at Whitehall
Pleasant Valley at Emmaus, 1 p.m.
Dieruff at Freedom, 1 p.m.
Liberty at Easton
Nazareth at Becahi, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Whitehall at Freedom
Emmaus at Easton
Northampton at Nazareth
Central Catholic at Liberty
Parkland at Becahi
E.S. North at Poc. Mt. East
Stroudsburg at E.S. South
Poc. Mt. West at Pleasant Valley
Friday, Jan. 21
Nazareth at Poc. Mt. Easton
Liberty at E.S. North
Becahi at Stroudsburg
Dieruff at Poc. Mt. West
Freedom at E.S. South
Easton at Pleasant Valley
Northampton at Allen
Central Catholic at Emmaus
Whitehall at Parkland
Monday, Jan. 24
Becahi at Easton
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Allen at Whitehall
Parkland at Central Catholic
Emmaus at Northampton
Becahi at Freedom
Nazareth at Liberty
Dieruff at Easton
Poc. Mt. West at Stroudsburg
E.S. South at Poc. Mt. East
Pleasant Valley at E.S. North
Friday, Jan. 28
Parkland at Allen
Emmaus at Whitehall
Central Catholic at Northampton
Freedom at Nazareth
Liberty at Dieruff
Easton at Becahi
E.S. North at Poc. Mt. West
E.S. South at Pleasant Valley
Poc. Mt. East at Stroudsburg
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Allen at Emmaus
Northampton at Parkland
Whitehall at Central Catholic
Freedom at Nazareth
Liberty at Dieruff
Easton at Becahi
E.S. North at Poc. Mt. West
E.S. South at Pleasant Valley
Poc. Mt. East at Stroudsburg
Friday, Feb. 4
Central Catholic at Allen
Northampton at Whitehall
Parkland at Emmaus
Liberty at Freedom
Dieruff at Becahi
Nazareth at Easton
Poc. Mt. West at Poc. Mt. East
E.S. North at E.S. South
Stroudsburg at Pleasant Valley
Monday, Feb. 7
Allen at Northampton
Emmaus at Central Catholic
Parkland at Whitehall
Freedom at Dieruff
Easton at Liberty
Becahi at Nazareth
Poc. Mt. East at E.S. North
Pleasant Valley at Poc. Mt. West
E.S. South at Stroudsburg
EPC TOURNAMENT
Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 11
Semifinals: Tuesday & Weds. Feb. 15 or 16.
Championship: Friday, Feb. 18
Colonial League
(All games listed at 6:45 starts except where noted)
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Moravian Academy at Southern Lehigh
Bangor at Pen Argyl
Palmerton at Catasauqua
Northwestern Lehigh at Salisbury
Palisades at Sacon Valley
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Wilson
Thursday, Jan. 6
Salisbury at Palmerton
Southern Lehigh at Northwestern Lehigh
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Northern Lehigh
Wilson at Palisades
Saucon Valley at Bangor
Friday, Jan. 7
Salisbury at Moravian Academy
Saturday, Jan. 8
Northwestern Lehigh at Saucon Valley, 12:45
Palmerton at Wilson, 12:45
Catasauqua at Bangor, 12:45
Southern Lehigh at Pen Argyl, 12:45
Northern Lehigh at Palisades, 12:45
Monday, Jan. 10
Palisades at Southern Lehigh
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Salisbury
Bangor at Northwestern Lehigh
Moravian Academy at Palmerton
Wilson at Catasauqua
Saucon Valley at Northern Lehigh
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Northwestern Lehigh at Wilson
Southern Lehigh at Saucon Valley
Catasauqua at Moravian Academy
Northern Lehigh at Bangor
Palmerton at Notre Dame
Salisbury at Pen Argyl
Friday, Jan. 14
Bangor at Southern Lehigh
Palisades at Salisbury
Pen Argyl at Palmerton
Wilson at Northern Lehigh
Moravian Academy at Northwestern Lehigh
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Catasauqua
Monday, Jan. 17
Catasauqua at Northwestern Lehigh
Tuesday, Jan.18
Palmerton at Palisades
Southern Lehigh at Wilson
Salisbury at Saucon Valley
Northwestern Lehigh at Notre Dame-Green Pond
Catasauqua at Pen Argyl
Northern Lehigh at Moravian Academy
Thursday, Jan. 20
Bangor at Saucon Valley
Catasauqua at Palmerton
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Southern Lehigh
Moravian Academy at Pen Argyl
Palisades at Wilson
Salisbury at Northwestern
Friday, Jan. 21
Palmerton at Salisbury
Pen Argyl at Northern Lehigh
Saturday, Jan. 22
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Palisades, 12:45
Saucon Valley at Moravian Academy, 12:45
Northwestern Lehigh at Southern Lehigh, 12:45
Wilson at Bangor, 12:45
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Southern Lehigh at Palmerton
Northern Lehigh at Catasauqua
Pen Argyl at Saucon Valley
Moravian Academy at Wilson
Palisades at Northwestern
Bangor at Notre Dame-Green Pond
Thursday, Jan. 27
Northern Lehigh at Salisbury
Palmerton at Northwestern
Saucon Valley at Catasauqua
Palisades at Bangor
Wilson at Pen Argyl
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Moravian Academy
Friday, Jan. 28
Salisbury at Catasauqua
Saturday, Jan. 29
Moravian Academy at Palisades, 12:45
Bangor at Palmerton, 12:45
Saucon Valley at Wilson, 12:45
Southern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 12:45
Pen Argyl at Notre Dame-Green Pond, 12:45
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Palisades at Pen Argyl
Northern Lehigh at Northwestern
Catasauqua at Southern Lehigh
Wilson at Salisbury
Bangor at Moravian Academy
Notre Dame-Green Pond at Saucon Valley
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Moravian Academy at Northern Lehigh
Friday, Feb. 4
Southern Lehigh at Salisbury
Wilson at Notre Dame-Green Pond
Pen Argyl at Bangor
Palmerton at Northern Lehigh
Northwestern Lehigh at Catasauqua
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Moravian Academy at Catasauqua
COLONIAL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Dates to be determined.
DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT
Tuesday, Feb. 22
All Pigtail Contests
Friday, Feb. 25
2A, 4A and 5A Boys Quarterfinals.
Saturday, Feb. 26
1A, 3A and 6A Boys Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 1
2A, 4A and 5A Boys Semifinals
Wednesday, March 2
1A, 3A and 6A Boys Semifinals
Friday, March 4
2A, 4A and 5A Boys Championships/Consolations
Saturday, March 5
1A, 3A and 6A Boys Championships/Consolations
PIAA TOURNAMENT
March 11-26
Qualifiers (16 total): 6A - 3; 5A - 2; 4A - 3; 3A - 3; 2A - 2: 1A - 3
