High school boys basketball: The EPC and Colonial League schedules for the remainder of the season

The 2022 portion of the 2021-22 Lehigh Valley high school boys basketball season is here.

In both leagues, it’s pretty much a one-month sprint to postseason tournaments from here.

The regular season is set to end on Feb. 7 in the EPC and on Feb. 4 in the Colonial League. The league title games — fingers crossed in this era of COVID-19 — are scheduled for Feb. 18.

There are a few more special dates outside the leagues, most notably the national tripleheader on Jan. 29 at PPL Center that will feature Allen-Dieruff, Central Catholic-Pottsville Nativity, and will be capped by the Camden-Serra Canyon, California game that will feature several of the top high school players in the country, including Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

The Lehigh Valley Hoop Group Showcase, canceled by COVID last year, is also scheduled to return on Feb. 6 at Parkland.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedules, but note that all are subject to change:

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference

(All start times at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Easton at Allen

Dieruff at Whitehall

Freedom at Emmaus

Becahi at Northampton

Nazareth at Central Catholic

Liberty at Parkland

Poc. Mt. East at E.S. South

E.S. North at Pleasant Valley

Stroudsburg at Poc. Mt. West

Friday, Jan. 7

Stroudsburg at Nazareth

Poc. Mt. East at Liberty

E.S. North at Becahi

Pleasant Valley at Dieruff

Poc. Mt. West at Freedom

E.S. South at Easton

Whitehall at Allen

Central Catholic at Parkland

Northampton at Emmaus

Saturday, Jan. 8

Poc. Mt. East at Becahi, 5 p.m.

Whitehall at Liberty, 4 p.m.

E.S. North at Pleasant Valley, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Central Catholic at Poc. Mt. East

Parkland at E.S. North

Whitehall at Pleasant Valley

Northampton at Stroudsburg

Emmaus at Poc. Mt. West

Allen at E.S. South

Easton at Freedom

Nazareth at Dieruff

Liberty at Becahi

Thursday, Jan. 13

Allen at Central Catholic

Whitehall at Northamptn

Emmaus at Parkland

Freedom at Liberty

Becahi at Dieruff

Easton at Nazareth

Poc. Mt. East at Poc. Mt. West

E.S. South at E.S. North

Pleasant Valley at Stroudsburg

Saturday, Jan. 15

Poc. Mt. East at Northampton, 1 p.m.

E.S. North at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Stroudsburg at Parkland, 1 p.m.

Poc. Mt. West at Allen, 2 p.m.

E.S, South at Whitehall

Pleasant Valley at Emmaus, 1 p.m.

Dieruff at Freedom, 1 p.m.

Liberty at Easton

Nazareth at Becahi, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Whitehall at Freedom

Emmaus at Easton

Northampton at Nazareth

Central Catholic at Liberty

Parkland at Becahi

E.S. North at Poc. Mt. East

Stroudsburg at E.S. South

Poc. Mt. West at Pleasant Valley

Friday, Jan. 21

Nazareth at Poc. Mt. Easton

Liberty at E.S. North

Becahi at Stroudsburg

Dieruff at Poc. Mt. West

Freedom at E.S. South

Easton at Pleasant Valley

Northampton at Allen

Central Catholic at Emmaus

Whitehall at Parkland

Monday, Jan. 24

Becahi at Easton

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Allen at Whitehall

Parkland at Central Catholic

Emmaus at Northampton

Becahi at Freedom

Nazareth at Liberty

Dieruff at Easton

Poc. Mt. West at Stroudsburg

E.S. South at Poc. Mt. East

Pleasant Valley at E.S. North

Friday, Jan. 28

Parkland at Allen

Emmaus at Whitehall

Central Catholic at Northampton

Freedom at Nazareth

Liberty at Dieruff

Easton at Becahi

E.S. North at Poc. Mt. West

E.S. South at Pleasant Valley

Poc. Mt. East at Stroudsburg

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Allen at Emmaus

Northampton at Parkland

Whitehall at Central Catholic

Freedom at Nazareth

Liberty at Dieruff

Easton at Becahi

E.S. North at Poc. Mt. West

E.S. South at Pleasant Valley

Poc. Mt. East at Stroudsburg

Friday, Feb. 4

Central Catholic at Allen

Northampton at Whitehall

Parkland at Emmaus

Liberty at Freedom

Dieruff at Becahi

Nazareth at Easton

Poc. Mt. West at Poc. Mt. East

E.S. North at E.S. South

Stroudsburg at Pleasant Valley

Monday, Feb. 7

Allen at Northampton

Emmaus at Central Catholic

Parkland at Whitehall

Freedom at Dieruff

Easton at Liberty

Becahi at Nazareth

Poc. Mt. East at E.S. North

Pleasant Valley at Poc. Mt. West

E.S. South at Stroudsburg

EPC TOURNAMENT

Quarterfinals: Friday, Feb. 11

Semifinals: Tuesday & Weds. Feb. 15 or 16.

Championship: Friday, Feb. 18

Colonial League

(All games listed at 6:45 starts except where noted)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Moravian Academy at Southern Lehigh

Bangor at Pen Argyl

Palmerton at Catasauqua

Northwestern Lehigh at Salisbury

Palisades at Sacon Valley

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Wilson

Thursday, Jan. 6

Salisbury at Palmerton

Southern Lehigh at Northwestern Lehigh

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Northern Lehigh

Wilson at Palisades

Saucon Valley at Bangor

Friday, Jan. 7

Salisbury at Moravian Academy

Saturday, Jan. 8

Northwestern Lehigh at Saucon Valley, 12:45

Palmerton at Wilson, 12:45

Catasauqua at Bangor, 12:45

Southern Lehigh at Pen Argyl, 12:45

Northern Lehigh at Palisades, 12:45

Monday, Jan. 10

Palisades at Southern Lehigh

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Salisbury

Bangor at Northwestern Lehigh

Moravian Academy at Palmerton

Wilson at Catasauqua

Saucon Valley at Northern Lehigh

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Northwestern Lehigh at Wilson

Southern Lehigh at Saucon Valley

Catasauqua at Moravian Academy

Northern Lehigh at Bangor

Palmerton at Notre Dame

Salisbury at Pen Argyl

Friday, Jan. 14

Bangor at Southern Lehigh

Palisades at Salisbury

Pen Argyl at Palmerton

Wilson at Northern Lehigh

Moravian Academy at Northwestern Lehigh

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Catasauqua

Monday, Jan. 17

Catasauqua at Northwestern Lehigh

Tuesday, Jan.18

Palmerton at Palisades

Southern Lehigh at Wilson

Salisbury at Saucon Valley

Northwestern Lehigh at Notre Dame-Green Pond

Catasauqua at Pen Argyl

Northern Lehigh at Moravian Academy

Thursday, Jan. 20

Bangor at Saucon Valley

Catasauqua at Palmerton

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Southern Lehigh

Moravian Academy at Pen Argyl

Palisades at Wilson

Salisbury at Northwestern

Friday, Jan. 21

Palmerton at Salisbury

Pen Argyl at Northern Lehigh

Saturday, Jan. 22

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Palisades, 12:45

Saucon Valley at Moravian Academy, 12:45

Northwestern Lehigh at Southern Lehigh, 12:45

Wilson at Bangor, 12:45

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Southern Lehigh at Palmerton

Northern Lehigh at Catasauqua

Pen Argyl at Saucon Valley

Moravian Academy at Wilson

Palisades at Northwestern

Bangor at Notre Dame-Green Pond

Thursday, Jan. 27

Northern Lehigh at Salisbury

Palmerton at Northwestern

Saucon Valley at Catasauqua

Palisades at Bangor

Wilson at Pen Argyl

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Moravian Academy

Friday, Jan. 28

Salisbury at Catasauqua

Saturday, Jan. 29

Moravian Academy at Palisades, 12:45

Bangor at Palmerton, 12:45

Saucon Valley at Wilson, 12:45

Southern Lehigh at Northern Lehigh, 12:45

Pen Argyl at Notre Dame-Green Pond, 12:45

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Palisades at Pen Argyl

Northern Lehigh at Northwestern

Catasauqua at Southern Lehigh

Wilson at Salisbury

Bangor at Moravian Academy

Notre Dame-Green Pond at Saucon Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Moravian Academy at Northern Lehigh

Friday, Feb. 4

Southern Lehigh at Salisbury

Wilson at Notre Dame-Green Pond

Pen Argyl at Bangor

Palmerton at Northern Lehigh

Northwestern Lehigh at Catasauqua

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Moravian Academy at Catasauqua

COLONIAL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

Dates to be determined.

DISTRICT 11 TOURNAMENT

Tuesday, Feb. 22

All Pigtail Contests

Friday, Feb. 25

2A, 4A and 5A Boys Quarterfinals.

Saturday, Feb. 26

1A, 3A and 6A Boys Quarterfinals

Tuesday, March 1

2A, 4A and 5A Boys Semifinals

Wednesday, March 2

1A, 3A and 6A Boys Semifinals

Friday, March 4

2A, 4A and 5A Boys Championships/Consolations

Saturday, March 5

1A, 3A and 6A Boys Championships/Consolations

PIAA TOURNAMENT

March 11-26

Qualifiers (16 total): 6A - 3; 5A - 2; 4A - 3; 3A - 3; 2A - 2: 1A - 3

