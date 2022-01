This road-legal racecar is racing to a new home. Of all the Porsches which deserve recognition, this 2011 Porsche GT3 RS 4.0 is one of the best cars the German brand has ever produced. That’s a bold claim but one which many would agree with and for good reasons. Professional drivers have called the Porsche 997 GT3 RS 4.0 a wicked track weapon since it has both explosive power and razor-sharp handling, a combination which is downright lethal. This example has only 2,300 miles on the clock, and is available now for the Porsche collector who wants to round out their collection.

CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO