Capcom has dropped a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise to mark the game’s arrival on PC next week. As you can probably guess, this trailer is mainly focused on the game’s PC exclusive features players will get to enjoy over the original Switch release last year. They include a set of screen filters, letting you see the action in Black and White, Sepia, Japanese Style, Warring Lands Style and Cinema Style. PC players will also get to enjoy the game in 4K resolution, with high-res textures, an uncapped framerate and more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO