Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, announced today that Elizabeth (Beth) Mora was elected as Board Chairperson. Ms. Mora has served as a member of Inogen's Board of Directors since May 24, 2021, and is also a member of the Audit and Compliance Committees. She assumes the role from Heath Lukatch, Ph.D., who has served as Chairperson of the Board since 2008. Dr. Lukatch will remain on the Board as a director and member of the Compensation Committee.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO