Music

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Prices 8.56M Share Secondary at $41/sh

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Warner Music Group Corp. (Nasdaq: WMG) today announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary offering (the “offering”) of an aggregate of 8,562,500 shares of Warner Music Group’s Class A...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) Prices 7M Share IPO at $14/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIGL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to harnessing the power of microglia for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Vigil Neuroscience. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Vigil Neuroscience, are expected to be $98.0 million. In addition, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Core & Main, Inc (CNM) Launches 20M Share Secondary Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leading specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. The selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares of Core & Main’s Class A common stock. Core & Main will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

CinCor Pharma (CINC) Prices 12.1M Share IPO at $16/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CinCor Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CINC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,100,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds to CinCor from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $193.6 million. All of the shares are being offered by CinCor. In addition, CinCor has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,815,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WTMAU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) Announces 2.30M Share Offering at $3.24/sh, Initial Transition to NextPlat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orbsat Corp (NASDAQ: OSAT, OSATW), a global e-commerce provider of IoT and connectivity solutions through next-generation satellite technology, today announced that it executed a binding Securities Purchase Agreement on January 2, 2022 with a number of investors, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell 2,229,950 shares of common stock at price of $3.24 per share, the closing transaction price reported by Nasdaq on December 31, 2021. Orbsat will receive gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million. The transaction is expected to close on January 4, 2022.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Warner Music dips as Access Industries sells 8.56 million shares

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is down 2.4% after hours following the announcement that affiliates of stockholder Access Industries are selling 8.56 million shares to Morgan Stanley. The company isn't selling any shares in the offering, and won't receive any proceeds. Morgan Stanley will buy 8,562,500 shares in aggregate and offer...
ENTERTAINMENT
StreetInsider.com

TPG Partners (TPG) Announces 33.9M Share IPO at $28-$31/sh

TPG Partners (NASDAQ: TPG) announces 33,900,000 share IPO at $28-$31 per share. The company is offering 28,310,194 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholder is offering 5,589,806 shares Class A common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AgileThought (AGIL) Prices 3.56M Share Offering at $7/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,560,710 shares of its Class A Common Stock at a price of $7.00 per share. In addition, AgileThought has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 534,106 additional shares of Class A Common Stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds to AgileThought are expected to be approximately $25 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and assuming no exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. All of the shares are being offered by AgileThought. The offering is expected to close on or about December 27, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FIRST MERCHANTS CORP For: Jan 06 Filed by: FLUHLER STEPHAN

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Snackhealthy, Inc. (SNAX) Announces 10.29M Share and Warrant Offering at $3.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX), an emerging healthy snack and eating platform disrupting traditional consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) categories, and a leader in the air-dried meat snack industry in the United States, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a private placement transaction priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules of 10,294,118 shares of Class A common stock (the “Common Stock”) or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) immediately exercisable to purchase up to 10,294,118 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $3.60 per share (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $3.40. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $35.0 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) Prices 7M Share Offering at $210/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 7,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $210.00 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Banner Corp. (BANR) Announces Up to 1.71M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,712,510 shares of Banner’s common stock, which is the equivalent of approximately 5% of its common stock.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Akari Therapeutcis (AKTX) Announces 4.31M Share Direct Offering at $1.40/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases where the complement and/or leukotriene systems are implicated, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors and accredited investors, led by existing investors of the Company, including Dr. Ray Prudo, the Company’s Chairman, to receive gross proceeds of approximately $6.0 million.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

NexGel (NXGL) Prices 2.585M Share IPO at $5.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NexGel, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGL, NXGLW), a manufacturer of high water content, electron beam cross-linked, aqueous polymer hydrogels, or gels, used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery and cosmetics, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,585,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 2,585,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $5.50 per share at a combined offering price of $5.50, for gross proceeds of approximately $14.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, NexGel has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 387,750 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 387,750 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Baudax Bio (BXRX) Announces 12.69M Share Offering at $0.33/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 42,289.3 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,686,790 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $4.2 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $100 per share and are convertible after the closing date into an aggregate of 16,915,720 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.25 per share. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.32 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow. HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.
STOCKS

