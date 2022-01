Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced the appointment of accomplished business leader and cannabis industry expert Tim Leslie as the chairman of its newly formed advisory board. The establishment of the advisory board comes as Flora continues to develop its corporate structure to include a robust roster of human capital. Leslie’s appointment aligns with the company’s goal of working with the industry’s best leaders to provide strategic counsel on matters that will fuel its growth.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO