Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) (TSX: DCBO; Nasdaq: DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced a new at-the-market equity offering program (the “ATM Program”) that allows Intercap Equity Inc. (“Intercap” or the “Selling Shareholder”) to sell up to US$200.0 million of existing common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the public, from time to time, at Intercap’s discretion. The Company will not make any sales under the ATM Program and will not receive any proceeds from the ATM Program. No sales will be made through a stock exchange or stock market in Canada. Sales under the ATM Program are not expected to begin at least until after the issuance of the Company’s 2021 financial results in March 2022. All sales under the ATM Program will comply with Docebo’s insider trading policy, including restrictions imposed thereunder during blackout periods.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO