ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Vaxxinity, Inc (VAXX) Appoints George Hornig to its Board, Jason Pesile as SVP

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vaxxinity, Inc. (Nasdaq: VAXX), a U.S. company pioneering the development of a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines, today announced the appointment of Jason Pesile, MBA, CPA, as Senior Vice President,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Appoints Lisa Rometty to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rometty to its Board of Directors. Ms. Rometty brings significant global commercial leadership experience across a spectrum of start-ups to mature businesses in medical device, technology and pharmaceuticals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) Appoints Ray Vicks to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tenable®, (NASDAQ: TENB) the Cyber Exposure company, today announced that it has appointed Ray Vicks as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 7, 2022. “Ray has dedicated...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Roku (ROKU) Announces SVP and GM of Platform Business to Step Down

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, plans to step down sometime in the spring of 2022. Rosenberg joined Roku in 2012 as Vice President, Advertising, and Business Development. In 2017 he was named SVP and GM of Roku’s Platform Business, overseeing both advertising and content and services. Rosenberg played an important role in the company’s IPO, and leading and growing the successful Platform Business.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

PGT, Inc. (PGTI) Appoints John Kunz as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, announced today the appointment of John E. Kunz as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17, 2022.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Diamandis
StreetInsider.com

Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Announces Offering of 4.55M Shares to Eshelman Ventures at $2.20/sh; Appoints Dr. Eshelman as Executive Board Chairman

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a late clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapeutics to treat metastatic disease today announced that the company’s Chairman, Fred Eshelman, Pharm.D., through Eshelman Ventures, LLC, agreed to purchase a pre-funded warrant to purchase 4,545,455 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of $2.20 per share, which was the consolidated closing bid price of the company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 31, 2021. The investment strengthens the company’s balance sheet by approximately $10.0 million, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and liquidity ahead of multiple anticipated clinical milestones throughout 2022 for each of the company’s clinical programs. The investment is expected to close on January 5, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hudson Global (HSON) Appoints Mimi Drake as Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hudson Global, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: HSON), a leading total talent solutions provider, announced today the appointment of Mimi Drake as Chair of its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Privia Health Group, Inc (PRVA) Appoints Jeff Sherman as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that Jeffrey S. Sherman will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Mr. Sherman will report to Privia Health’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Morris, and will be responsible for finance and accounting, including financial planning and analysis, treasury, investor relations, and SEC reporting.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Zayo Group Appoints Lynn D. Tinney as SVP Channels and Partnerships

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022-- Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced that channel industry veteran Lynn D. Tinney has joined the organization and will serve as Senior Vice President Channels and Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Board Of Directors#Compensation#Vaxxinity Inc Lrb#Vaxx#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Mba#Finance Accounting#Company#The Audit Committee#Governance Committee#The Vaxxinity Board#Corporate Controller#Schering Plough#Merck
StreetInsider.com

Evolus (EOLS) Expands Board of Directors With Appointment of Digital and Beauty Innovator Brady Stewart

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that it has further strengthened and diversified its Board of Directors with the appointment of digital and beauty innovator Brady Stewart.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ares Management (ARES) Appoints Eileen Naughton to Its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) (“Ares”) announced today that Eileen Naughton has joined its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director. The Board has been expanded to 11 members, including five independent directors and one vacancy, which the Board will seek to fill in 2022 with an additional independent director.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Icosavax (ICVX) Appoints John Shiver to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of John Shiver, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Shiver has more than 30 years of experience in vaccine and pharmaceutical research and development, including at two of the most prominent vaccine companies in the world, Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co., Inc. He has guided scientific teams to create novel vaccine and monoclonal antibody candidates to prevent or treat more than 40 infectious and non-infectious diseases, including RSV, influenza, pneumococcus, CMV, HIV, HPV, cancer, and asthma, and contributed to the licensure of 14 products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Appoints Thi La and Sarah Mears Kim to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) (“Corsair”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced it has appointed Thi La and Sarah Mears Kim to its Board of Directors, effective as of December 29, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

GigCapital5 (GIA) Appoints Sharmila Makhija to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE: GIA) today announced that Dr. Sharmila Makhija, MD, MBA, an international expert on gynecologic cancer, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Makhija will serve...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Funko (FNKO) Appoints New Chairman of the Board, Charles Denson

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced Charles Denson, a current member of the Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective immediately. Mr. Denson replaces Ken Brotman of ACON Investments, who will continue to serve as a board member.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dana Incorporated (DAN) Appoints Ernesto M. Hernández to its Board of Directors

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that Ernesto M. Hernández has been appointed to the company's board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Hernández is a veteran mobility-industry executive...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Appoints Michael C. Turmelle to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed Michael C. Turmelle to serve on the company’s board of directors. Turmelle brings years of public company...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

RxSight (RXST) Appoints Tamara R. Fountain Shweta Singh Maniar and to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST), an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced the appointment of Tamara R. Fountain, M.D. and Shweta Singh Maniar to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Tidewater (TDW) Appoints Melissa Cougle to Its Board of Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Melissa Cougle to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mrs. Cougle is a recognized business leader with extensive experience in the oil and gas industry.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy