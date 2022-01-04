Vaxxinity, Inc (VAXX) Appoints George Hornig to its Board, Jason Pesile as SVP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Icosavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of John Shiver, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Shiver has more than 30 years of experience in vaccine and pharmaceutical research and development, including at two of the most prominent vaccine companies in the world, Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co., Inc. He has guided scientific teams to create novel vaccine and monoclonal antibody candidates to prevent or treat more than 40 infectious and non-infectious diseases, including RSV, influenza, pneumococcus, CMV, HIV, HPV, cancer, and asthma, and contributed to the licensure of 14 products.

