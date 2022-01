Sampo Parkkinen is CEO and Founder of Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company. For retailers, 2022 holds both promises and challenges. It could be a banner year for shopping, with e-commerce poised for its first trillion-dollar year, according to estimates from Adobe. But before brands and retailers can take advantage of pent-up shopping demand, they must navigate a few hurdles, including supply chain issues, staffing shortages and the pandemic’s unpredictable trajectory. Beyond these immediate challenges, retailers must consider new consumer patterns and expectations, the point and purpose of the retail space moving forward and the growing role of technology innovation in their business strategy.

