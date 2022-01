On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 20 points. This comes after continued momentum towards record highs seen across indices at the start of the year. However, investors are looking at tighter Federal Reserve policy and interest rate hikes around the corner. Tech stocks, in particular, are experiencing renewed pressure amid interest rate worries. As a result, the Nasdaq is down by 3.1% on Wednesday. Companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down by over 4% yesterday.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO