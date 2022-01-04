ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Harlan meets LC in key boys H-10 matchup

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Harlan) Harlan gets back to action Tuesday night with a boys basketball contest at home against Lewis Central.

The Cyclones are 5-0 in the Hawkeye Ten and Lewis Central is 4-1 in the league. “It’s going to be a heck of a game, Lewis Central coming to our place. They had a great win over Glenwood and they are forming into basketball shape and shooting the ball much better.”

Coach Mitch Osborn says the Titan’s athleticism, strength, and physicality all stand out. “Wyatt Hatcher is tougher than nails and can go inside and out. He is extremely quick and fast. He runs the floor like a guard, but he can go inside and out. Nick Miller, an outstanding football player, is very physical and a good defensive player. They have JC Dermody who can knock down shots. They bring Colby Souther off the bench and he’s 6’7″. When they have him and Hatcher in there together they are formidable. It’s a very, very tough matchup.”

Jacob Birch has led the team in scoring at over 17 points per game with a solid supporting cast around him. Aidan Hall, Brad Curren, and Connor Frame are all returning starters. “We love to have the ball in Aidan’s hands and get him going down hill. Connor Frame is really having an outstanding senior year. He’s averaging double figures and he’s not forcing up bad shots. He’s taking good shots and making good passes and really being a force on the boards. Guys are doing a great job with shot selection and I think that’s a key.”

We’ll have the Harlan/Lewis Central doubleheader on KSOM Tuesday night. Pregame coverage starts at 5:45 with the girls game tipping off at 6:00.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Football#Titan#The Harlan Lewis Central
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Get Crushing News Before Kickoff Against Rams

The San Francisco 49ers have received some pretty crushing injury news prior to kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams. Trent Williams, arguably the best left tackle in football this season, is officially inactive for Sunday afternoon’s game against the divisional rival. The All-Pro left tackle was listed as questionable...
NFL
92.7 The Block

Charlotte 49ers Basketball Game Against ODU Postponed

The Charlotte 49ers basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs has been postponed due to COVID protocols. The teams were set to play Saturday, Jan. 8. Charlotte officials say the decision was made in adherence to protocols within ODU men’s basketball program. Officials say the teams will work to potentially reschedule the game for a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bannersontheparkway.com

Xavier v. Butler: preview, matchups, keys to the game

Our long* national** nightmare is over. For the first time in over a fortnight, Xavier will be kitting up and taking the floor. Back in December, Xavier ended their game against Nova down just a bucket. The Wildcats insisted on playing another 4 minutes to make it an even 40; Xavier’s participation was nominal at best, the Nova ended up winning by 13. Despite being fully healthy since then, Xavier lost games to covid pauses in the Connecticut and Georgetown programs and passive rescheduling practices of the league. X is still 15th in WAB, 22nd in the AP poll, and in a solid position in the league table. Momentum is tough to quantify; after 17 days off, it might also be tough to recapture.
BASKETBALL
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Rolls past Kuemper in Girl’s Hoops

(Carroll) Three players scored in double figures to lead Atlantic past Kuemper, Catholic, Carroll 57-24 in a Hawkeye Ten Conference girls’ basketball game at Carroll on Friday night. “We’re starting to jell as a team,” said Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason. “We played five girls together both on offense...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Riverside runner-up at 61st Annual Joe Crouthers Invitational

(North Kansas City, MO) Riverside wrestlers competed Friday and Saturday at a 14-team tournament in Missouri. The Bulldogs scored 137 points and finished 2nd. Nathan Messerschmidt was the lone champion for Riverside with his title at heavyweight. Coming away with 3rd place showings were Davis Bramman (106), Dalton Smith (113), Jaden Tietsort (120), Jace Rose (126), and Brody Zimmerman (160). Brok Comstock placed 4th at 220.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Herald-Times

Monday's high school boys' basketball matchup

Medora (2-6) at Lighthouse Christian (4-4) COACHES: Mark Morin, 21-125 in 7th year at Medora. Jeff Mills, 4-4 in 1st year at Lighthouse. LAST OUTING: Medora lost to Dugger Union, 67-50. Lighthouse lost to Clay City, 69-59. SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Medora, 7-6. OUTLOOK: Lighthouse played Clay City tough on...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Bulletin

UConn returns, holds off Creighton

It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win. In its first game in 21 days after an extended layoff due to COVID-19 issues, also its first Big East home game with fans since returning to the conference, the No. 11 UConn Huskies (7-3, 2-0 Big East) somewhat sloppily took down Creighton (10-4, 5-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy