Harlan meets LC in key boys H-10 matchup

(Harlan) Harlan gets back to action Tuesday night with a boys basketball contest at home against Lewis Central.

The Cyclones are 5-0 in the Hawkeye Ten and Lewis Central is 4-1 in the league. “It’s going to be a heck of a game, Lewis Central coming to our place. They had a great win over Glenwood and they are forming into basketball shape and shooting the ball much better.”

Coach Mitch Osborn says the Titan’s athleticism, strength, and physicality all stand out. “Wyatt Hatcher is tougher than nails and can go inside and out. He is extremely quick and fast. He runs the floor like a guard, but he can go inside and out. Nick Miller, an outstanding football player, is very physical and a good defensive player. They have JC Dermody who can knock down shots. They bring Colby Souther off the bench and he’s 6’7″. When they have him and Hatcher in there together they are formidable. It’s a very, very tough matchup.”

Jacob Birch has led the team in scoring at over 17 points per game with a solid supporting cast around him. Aidan Hall, Brad Curren, and Connor Frame are all returning starters. “We love to have the ball in Aidan’s hands and get him going down hill. Connor Frame is really having an outstanding senior year. He’s averaging double figures and he’s not forcing up bad shots. He’s taking good shots and making good passes and really being a force on the boards. Guys are doing a great job with shot selection and I think that’s a key.”

We’ll have the Harlan/Lewis Central doubleheader on KSOM Tuesday night. Pregame coverage starts at 5:45 with the girls game tipping off at 6:00.