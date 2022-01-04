ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Suspects held after fake online sale of Indian Muslim women

By SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

NEW DELHI — Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country. The cyber...

BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
The Independent

India begins vaccinating teens to arrest surge of Covid infections stoked by Omicron

On Monday, India started its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 18 even as the country grappled with a spike in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant in several states.Many state governments have reinstated restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.The health ministry data said that over 1.6 million teens between the ages of 15 to 18 received their first Covid shots.So far, according to the data from the government’s vaccination portal, CoWin, âânearly 2.7 million teenagers have registered for their vaccine shots.On Monday, India reported 33,750 new Covid cases and 123 deaths over the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Muslim Women Listed for ‘Auction’ on Indian App to ‘Degrade and Humiliate’

More than 100 Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an Indian app that has since been taken down. “Bulli Bai” was the second attempt in a year—following on the heels of last July’s “Sulli Deals”—by online trolls to post images of prominent or vocal Muslim women as part of mock sales meant to “degrade and humiliate.” According to journalist Mohammad Zubair, both “bulli” and “sulli” are slurs used against Muslim women in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The app was taken down Saturday as dozens of women took to social media to share their outrage at seeing images of themselves, as well as personal details, posted to the app. The women aren’t hopeful for a strong police response, as the investigation into the original “Sulli Deals” has seen no arrests or results in six months. “Bulli Bai takes hate crimes in India to another dangerous level where Muslim are being virtually violated and mae a free-for-all for a bigoted mob,” said Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based columnist with The Washington Post.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

Indian police arrest two over ‘Bulli Bai’ website which put Muslim women ‘on sale’

Two people have been detained by Indian police over their role in the targeting of Muslim women by “auctioning” them through an app called “Bulli Bai”, which used women’s photos without their consent.Mumbai police said a woman was among those arrested. Her identity has not yet been disclosed by authorities.Vishal Kumar Jha, a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru city, was also detained and is currently being questioned.Police said he was in touch with the unnamed woman. He had opened an account by the name “Khalsa supremacist,” according to the police. On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Jha was produced before Mumbai’s Bandra...
INDIA
Washington Post

GitHub shuts down Indian website ‘auctioning’ Muslim women

Quratulain Rehbar, a journalist in India, found a profile of herself on a website on Saturday. The page was unauthorized, labeled her as up for “auction” and invited people to bid to own her. The fake auction website Bulli Bai, which takes its name from a slur against...
RELIGION
wtvbam.com

Indian police arrest alleged creator of app targeting Muslim women

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian police said on Thursday they had arrested a 20-year-old man they suspect created an online app that shared pictures of Muslim women for a virtual “auction”, as an investigation into the case of communal harassment widened. An open source app on the...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Arrests after female Muslim activists ‘put up for sale’ in fake auction in India

Police in India have detained a woman accused of organising a fake online auction in which hundreds of prominent female Muslims were put up “for sale” on a website. There were shock waves of anger and disgust in India after it emerged that a website calling itself Bulli Bai, an offensive term for Muslims, had set up a pretend auction of more than 100 Muslim women, including journalists, academics, activists, scholars and artists, where they were to be “sold” as servants for negligible sums.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Harassment#Online Auction#Rape#The Mumbai Police#Pakistani#Indian Muslims#Hindu#Bharatiya Janata Party
BBC

Bulli Bai app: Three arrested for fake auction of Muslim women in India

Indian police have arrested three people in connection with an app that shared photos of more than 100 Muslim women saying they were on "sale". The suspects - two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman - are being questioned. Police in Mumbai, India's financial capital, said more arrests are expected.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

84-year-old Indian man dupes authorities to get 11 Covid shots, caught before his 12th

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Bulli Bai app: Fourth man held over auction of Muslim women

Indian police have arrested the alleged creator of an app that shared photos of more than 100 Muslim women saying they were on "sale". Neeraj Bishnoi, 20, is the fourth person to be held in connection with this case. The app - "Bulli Bai" - was hosted on GitHub, which...
RELIGION
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
