ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Submits IND for VRDN-002 to FDA

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, announced the submission of an investigational new drug (IND) application to the...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

AbbVie (ABBV) Submits Applications for Upadacitinib in Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis to FDA and EMA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that it has submitted applications seeking approvals for upadacitinib (RINVOQ®, 15 mg once daily) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have responded inadequately to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The applications are supported by the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 (Study 2) clinical trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Regenxbio (RGNX) Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Clinical Trial of RGX-202, a Novel Gene Therapy Candidate for DMD

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Potential one-time gene therapy for the treatment of Duchenne includes a novel, optimized microdystrophin transgene and REGENXBIO's proprietary NAV® AAV8 vector. Innovative trial design, including comprehensive immunosuppressive regimen, to evaluate safety...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Novavax (NVAX) Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Authorization

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) completed submission of the final data package, including the complete chemistry, manufacturing and controls module, to fulfill the prerequisites for emergency use authorization (EUA) application request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M™ adjuvant. Novavax expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in the U.S. in one month in accordance with guidance from the FDA regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
StreetInsider.com

LifeSci Capital Starts Better Therapeutics (BTTX) at Outperform

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LifeSci Capital analyst Rahul Rakhit initiates coverage on Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTTX) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of Better Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BTTX) with an OUTPERFORM...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Pluristem Therapeutics Stock (PSTI): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s Phase II PLX-PAD cell studies in COVID-19 failing to meet the primary endpoint.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Silverback Therapeutics Stock (SBTX): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell by over 2% after hours today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Silverback Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell by over 2% after hours today. Investors are responding negatively to a filing from the company about a mixed securities shelf offering.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ind#Biotechnology Company#Vrdn#Streetinsider Premium#Ph D#Viridian Therapeutics
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg initiates coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As growth in the digital health space accelerates, partly given the pandemic’s impact on mental health, Pear is well positioned to leverage a first-mover advantage in prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). PDTs are software solutions (apps) that, like prescription drugs, treat disease (often through delivery of cognitive behavioral therapy) and 1) have been studied in clinical trials, 2) have regulatory authorization, 3) are available by prescription only, and 4) may be reimbursed. Because reimbursement is the gating factor to commercial success of Pear’s PDTs and payer adoption has been slow but steady to date, a reimbursement overhang could pressure the shares into 2022. However, we think a reimbursement inflection point is approaching and see a path for Pear to rapidly scale with commercial and pipeline products once streamlined regulatory/access frameworks for PDTs are in place in 2022/2023. As such, we initiate coverage with a Buy/High Risk rating and $13 price target."
STOCKS
MedPage Today

Doctor Submits Fluvoxamine EUA Application to FDA

It took about 4 days for David Boulware, MD, MPH, to write the FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) application for fluvoxamine. Yes, a doctor wrote an EUA application -- a task that has typically been relegated to pharmaceutical companies -- and yes, it was for a generic drug that physicians could technically prescribe off-label.
PHARMACEUTICALS
StreetInsider.com

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Announce Exclusive License Agreement for STRO-002 in Greater China

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. ("Sutro") (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced an exclusive license agreement with Tasly Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Tasly"), a holding subsidiary of Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (SHA:600535) for the development and commercialization of STRO-002 in Greater China, consisting of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. STRO-002 is a FolRα-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), currently in clinical studies for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers in the U.S. and Europe.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy