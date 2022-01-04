ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevro (NVRO) Granted UnitedHealthcare Coverage for High-Frequency 10 kHz Therapy for the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that UnitedHealthcare, the largest private health insurance company in the United States, will provide coverage...

UnitedHealthcare to cover Nevro’s spinal cord stimulation treatment for chronic pain

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced today that UnitedHealthcare will provide coverage for its painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) treatment. Redwood City, California–based Nevro’s Senza 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy will now be covered by the largest private health insurance company in the U.S. for dates of service on or after March 1, 2022, according to a news release.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Files Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Patients at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment with Remdesivir and Other Approved Therapies

- Breakthrough Therapy Designation request focused on patients whose respiratory failure has progressed despite treatment with Remdesivir. - Filing is based on FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of ZYESAMI compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies. - Patients treated with ZYESAMI vs. placebo demonstrated a statistically significant...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Teliso-V for Treatment of NSCLC

Telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V, AbbVie) is an investigational antibody-drug conjugate that targets c-Met, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is overexpressed in tumors. The FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V, AbbVie) for the treatment of individuals with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non–small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy.
Biorestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX) Awarded Grant to Explore the Therapeutic Effects of PEG-Peptide Hydrogel-Encapsulated Hypoxic Bone Marrow Stem Cells

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I grant for $256,000. The funds will be used specifically to evaluate the therapeutic effects on the Company’s hypoxic cultured bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (BRTX-100) after encapsulation with a PEG-peptide hydrogel. The work is being done in collaboration with Dr. Lori Setton, Chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Files Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for ZYESAMI in Patients at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment with Remdesivir and Other Approved Therapie

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP) announced today that it has filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) request with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on patients with Critical COVID-19 and respiratory failure who are at immediate risk of death despite treatment with remdesivir and other approved therapies.
People who test positive for COVID-19 and isolate for 5 days should wear a 'high-quality mask' if they can't get a rapid test before 'going back into society,' top US doctor says

Top doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should isolate for five days and then get a negative antigen test. If they are unable to find a test, they should wear a "high-quality mask," he said Sunday. "The first five days are critical....
Millions could lose Medicaid coverage just as omicron surges — if Biden doesn't act

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Unless the Biden administration extends a public health emergency declaration that's set to expire in just nine days, millions of vulnerable people across the U.S.—including many children—could soon be booted off Medicaid amid a record surge in Covid-19 cases.
New Covid Variant Is Discovered – It Mixes Omicron And Delta

It’s been just reported that there’s an expert in Cyprus who has discovered a new strain of the novel coronavirus that mixes the Delta and the Omicron variants. Check out the latest news coming from Bloomberg News. What is Deltacron?. CNBC notes that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological...
