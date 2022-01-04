Nevro (NVRO) Granted UnitedHealthcare Coverage for High-Frequency 10 kHz Therapy for the Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX), a life sciences company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that it has been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I grant for $256,000. The funds will be used specifically to evaluate the therapeutic effects on the Company’s hypoxic cultured bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (BRTX-100) after encapsulation with a PEG-peptide hydrogel. The work is being done in collaboration with Dr. Lori Setton, Chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO