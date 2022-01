News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KORR Value, L.P. (“KORR”), the largest unaffiliated shareholder of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) (“Medallion Financial” or the “Company”), owning together with its affiliates approximately 5.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock, has nominated two highly qualified director candidates for election to the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Medallion Financial at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders. KORR also issued a letter to the members of the Board expressing its deep concerns with a lawsuit recently filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission making alarming allegations of fraudulent schemes perpetrated by Medallion Financial and its President Andrew Murstein to boost the Company’s stock price, which prompted KORR to nominate its slate of director candidates. In the letter, KORR also lists various initiatives, including a reconstitution of the Board, that it believes are necessary to protect the interests of all shareholders.

