Man arrested for faking online sale of Indian Muslim women

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have detained a man and a woman alleged to be involved in the offering for sale of prominent Muslim women on a fake online auction website, according to government officials, in a case that has sparked outrage across the country. The...

www.wbal.com

BBC

What's behind suicides by thousands of Indian housewives?

Why do thousands of Indian housewives kill themselves every year?. According to the recently released data by the government's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 22,372 housewives took their own lives last year - that's an average of 61 suicides every day or one every 25 minutes. Housewives accounted for 14.6%...
SOCIETY
BBC

Covid-19: Indian man has taken at least eight Covid jabs

A man in India got jabbed with a Covid-19 vaccine at least eight times last year, a health official said. Brahmdeo Mandal, 65, has claimed that he received 11 doses of the vaccine in Bihar state. The retired postman said the jabs had helped him to get rid of aches...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Karnataka: India lawmaker sorry for 'lie down and enjoy rape' remark

An opposition lawmaker in the southern Indian state of Karnataka has apologised for joking about rape. "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it," Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar said in reply to speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri's remark on chaos in the state assembly.
INDIA
wincountry.com

Indian tax authorities seize $30 million in cash ahead of state elections

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian tax officials have seized more than $30 million in cash and gold in raids on suspected tax evaders this week including a record haul of 1.94 billion rupees ($26 million) and 23 kg of gold ahead of assembly elections in five states. The raids...
INDIA
The Independent

What is Bulli Bai scandal — Indian app that listed Muslim women for auction

Delhi police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old student named Niraj Bishnoi and named him as the main conspirator behind the online application Bulli Bai that put hundreds of Indian Muslim women up for an online “auction”.The arrest comes days after Mumbai police took three others into custody in connection with the case.What is the Bulli Bai app?On New Year’s Day, hundreds of Muslim women in India including journalists, social workers, and other prominent personalities found their images and derogatory content about them on a new app called “Bulli Bai”.The app, created on hosting platform Github, offered an online “auction”...
TECHNOLOGY
persecution.org

India’s Karnataka State Passes Controversial Anti-Conversion Law

12/25/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – According to The Indian Express, the Legislative Assembly of India’s Karnataka state have passed the contentious anti-conversion bill that was proposed earlier this week. If enacted, the bill would become one of the strictest anti-conversion laws in India. On Thursday, December 23,...
RELIGION
The Independent

84-year-old Indian man dupes authorities to get 11 Covid shots, caught before his 12th

An Indian man who claimed to have received a Covid-19 vaccine at least 11 times was caught from a primary healthcare centre before he could get a twelfth dose.Brahmadeo Mandal, an 84-year-old resident of the eastern Bihar state, managed to receive the doses by using different identity cards and cellphone numbers of his relatives, according to a report in The New Indian Express newspaper.“The government has made a wonderful thing,” Mr Mandal said, explaining his wish to get over-vaccinated.India’s federal government mandates two shots for citizens, with booster shots being allowed for healthcare and frontline workers and those above the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Muslim Women Listed for ‘Auction’ on Indian App to ‘Degrade and Humiliate’

More than 100 Muslim women were listed for “auction” on an Indian app that has since been taken down. “Bulli Bai” was the second attempt in a year—following on the heels of last July’s “Sulli Deals”—by online trolls to post images of prominent or vocal Muslim women as part of mock sales meant to “degrade and humiliate.” According to journalist Mohammad Zubair, both “bulli” and “sulli” are slurs used against Muslim women in the Hindi and Punjabi languages. The app was taken down Saturday as dozens of women took to social media to share their outrage at seeing images of themselves, as well as personal details, posted to the app. The women aren’t hopeful for a strong police response, as the investigation into the original “Sulli Deals” has seen no arrests or results in six months. “Bulli Bai takes hate crimes in India to another dangerous level where Muslim are being virtually violated and mae a free-for-all for a bigoted mob,” said Rana Ayyub, a Mumbai-based columnist with The Washington Post.
RELIGION
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

India restores status of Mother Teresa charity after backlash

India has restored the licence for Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign donations, after an initial decision to block its renewal around Christmas was met with an international backlash.The Missionaries of Charity organisation was founded by Mother Teresa in 1950 in the Indian city of Kolkata to help the needy, and it currently operates nearly 250 homes for the destitute, orphans, and Aids patients in India.All charities in India must have a licence to receive donations from abroad under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), a law that UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has accused the Modi government of...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Lessons forgotten: Election rallies feed Indian virus surge

Coronavirus cases fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant are rocketing through India, prompting the federal government and states to swiftly reintroduce a string of restrictions. Night curfews are back. Restaurants and bars are running at half their capacity. Some states have closed schools and movie theaters. Large gatherings are to be downsized.But India’s political leaders are busy on the campaign trail ahead of crucial state polls, addressing packed rallies of tens of thousands of people, many without masks.The scenes are strikingly similar to last year’s election season, when the delta variant ravaged the country and made India one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Indian police arrest engineering student over app used for 'selling' women

NEW DELHI (Jan 4): Police in India have arrested a 21-year-old engineering student from the southern city of Bangalore in connection with an app that targeted online vocal Muslim women. The victims of the "Bulli Bai" app included activists, students, journalists and those vocal on social and political issues. Mumbai...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Bulli Bai app: Fourth man held over auction of Muslim women

Indian police have arrested the alleged creator of an app that shared photos of more than 100 Muslim women saying they were on "sale". Neeraj Bishnoi, 20, is the fourth person to be held in connection with this case. The app - "Bulli Bai" - was hosted on GitHub, which...
RELIGION
AFP

Mother Teresa charity in India gets back access to foreign funds

The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa's charity to receive foreign funds, weeks after rejecting it, the organisation said Saturday. On Christmas Day the Narendra Modi government moved to cut off foreign funding to the Missionaries of Charity and refused to renew its licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Charities and non-profit firms need to register under FCRA to receive money from abroad. "The FCRA application has now been renewed," Sunita Kumar, a close aide to Mother Teresa, told AFP.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Indian conjoined twins abandoned by their parents land their first job - with two salaries

Nineteen-year-old conjoined twins from India’s Punjab state who were once abandoned by their parents have clinched their first job with the state government.But what made the news better for Sohna and Mohna Singh from Amritsar city was that they would be earning a salary each.The twins will be working as electricians for the state’s electricity board, what they said would be a “dream job” for them.The twins had been abandoned as babies and were living at a shelter for children from impoverished families.The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) offered them a job where they will each be paid about...
RELATIONSHIPS

