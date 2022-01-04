Wedbush Upgrades The RealReal Inc. (REAL) to Outperform

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.08.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO