CareDx (CDNA) Partners with ISHLT to Improve Outcomes for Heart and Lung Transplant Patients
StreetInsider.com
5 days ago
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced a partnership with the...
CareDx (CDNA +1.6%)is collaborating with the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) in offering an Innovation Challenge award to clinicians to research the company's AlloSure and AlloMap. The ISHLT Innovation Challenge Award will support studies that evaluate the clinical utility of the combination of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA)...
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Now, a medical breakthrough may lead to a new source of critically needed organs from genetically modified pigs. In late September, NYU Langone doctors performed the first xenotransplantation, the transplant of a non-human kidney to a human. This is critical because more than 90,000 people are waiting for kidneys across the US, according to the US Dept. of Health and Human Services.
Top doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should isolate for five days and then get a negative antigen test. If they are unable to find a test, they should wear a "high-quality mask," he said Sunday. "The first five days are critical....
A couple from Minnesota gets by on disability benefits and a basic income program aimed at parents. The St. Paul pilot program launched in 2020 provides 150 families $500 per month for 18 months. Basic income programs like this one are designed to help low-income families with children. Malissa Villegas...
As a result of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, Covid case numbers have continued to rise across the UK in record numbers, with 146,30 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.Now, the prime minister is reportedly set to scrap free lateral flow tests amid plans to limit them to high-risk settings, such as schools, care homes and hospitals.While lateral flow tests are still available for free on the government website and able to be picked up from pharmacies, how accurate are these at-home tests in determining whether or not you have Covid?According to a meta-analysis of studies by medical...
Parents are increasingly used as donors for their child's haploidentical hematopoietic cell transplant, creating a dual role for parents that may increase the stress of caring for their ill child. Empiric research on the psychological adjustment of parental donors is lacking. We conducted a retrospective survey of parents (n"‰="‰136) whose child underwent transplant with a parental donor or a matched-unrelated donor, including both donor and nondonors, and both parents of survivors and bereaved. All parents completed standardized measures of quality of life, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and life satisfaction. Bereaved parents also completed measures of their grief response, while parents of survivors completed measures of the parent"“child relationship. The overall sample reported psychological functioning near normative levels, but bereaved parents demonstrated significantly poorer outcomes across all measures. The effect of donor status differed by transplant outcome: for parents of survivors, donors reported better mental health than nondonors, but amongst bereaved parents, donors fared more poorly than nondonors. Bereaved donors reported greater difficulties with grief than nondonors. Results suggest that serving as donor can be a double-edged sword, acting as a protective factor when there is a successful outcome but a significant risk factor when the child does not survive.
Pregnant women are being urged to get their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, or their first and second doses, if they have not yet received them.The UK government, together with experts from the Royal College of Obstetricians andâ¯Gynaecologists (RCOG)â¯and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), are launching a new campaign encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated.The campaign is being launched today and will urge pregnant women: “don’t wait to take the vaccine.”Adverts will highlight the benefits of vaccination against Covid and the risks that catching Covid can have to both the baby and the mother.The most recent data from...
Multiple studies have found the sleep aid melatonin helps patients with severe COVID-19 recover. Now, early data on animals offers a glimmer of hope that it might benefit long haulers experiencing neurological symptoms as well.
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
ALZHEIMER'S is a devastating condition for those who have it and their families. But experts have warned that there is one warning sign that could double your risk of the condition. Alzheimer's is a brain disease that causes a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning skills. The disease progresses...
(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
A NEW set of Covid symptoms has taken over the traditional signs as the most common, a leading study has revealed. The most reported symptoms come from Brits who have been struck with the bug in recent days, as Omicron is now the most prominent variant in circulation. The ZOE...
The tipping point for Dr. Paula Braveman came when a longtime patient of hers at a community clinic in San Francisco’s Mission District slipped past the front desk and knocked on her office door to say goodbye. He wouldn’t be coming to the clinic anymore, he told her, because he could no longer afford it. […]
The post Racism a strong factor in Black women’s high rates of premature birth, study finds appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medica Services (EMS). Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care. The guidance includes: Interacting with potentially
The post State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0