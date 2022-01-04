ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

View, Inc. (VIEW) to Complete 2019 and 2020 Restatements and Release Full Year 2021 Financial Results in the First Quarter of 2022

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW), the leader in...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Chase Corp. (CCF) Announces Q1 Revenues of $75M, EPS of $1.02

Chase Corporation (NYSE American: CCF), a global specialty chemicals company that is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications across diverse market sectors, announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Corp. (IEX) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

IDEX Corp. (NYSE: IEX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.9 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.3% to $0.78; 1.3% Yield

WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, or $3.12 annualized. This is an 8.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.72. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.4% to $0.47; $5B Stock Buyback

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

City Holding Co (CHCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.4% to $0.60; 3% Yield

City Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 3.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.58. The dividend will be payable...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Couchbase Inc (BASE) NDR Confirms Return to >30% Growth is Occurring - Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Net Product Sales

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today provided an update on its business performance, including preliminary net product sales results of INGREZZA® (valbenazine) for 2021, and key clinical development milestones for 2022 and 2023. Kevin Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, will discuss these updates as part of a webcast presentation at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to be held virtually on Monday, January 10 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by a Question and Answer session at approximately 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Press

WD-40 Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC), a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world, today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended November 30, 2021. Financial...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Releases December and Fourth-Quarter 2021 EV Delivery Data

On New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2022, China's XPeng Inc. (XPEV) released its December and fourth-quarter 2021 smart electric vehicle delivery results. Pre-market today, XPEV stock increased 2.47%, up to $51.57 per share. December 2021 Delivery Results. According to XPeng, in December 2021, the company delivered 16,000 vehicles...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Methode Electronics (MEI) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

PriceSmart (PSMT) Tops Q1 EPS by 5c

PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) reported Q1 EPS of $0.98, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.93. Revenue for the quarter came in at $975.35 million versus the consensus estimate of $967.86 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Foot Locker (FL) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend; 2.2% Yield

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

General Dynamics (GD) Declares $1.19 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, or $4.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 4, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (VCKA) Extends Timeline to Complete Business Combination

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Greenbrier Cos. (GBX) Tops Q1 EPS by 11c; Offers Delivery Guidance

Greenbrier Cos. (NYSE: GBX) reported Q1 EPS of $0.32, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $550.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $532.55 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

