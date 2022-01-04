View, Inc. (VIEW) to Complete 2019 and 2020 Restatements and Release Full Year 2021 Financial Results in the First Quarter of 2022

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO