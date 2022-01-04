ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Her death should not be politicized’: Betty White’s agent bats down false booster-related rumors

By Laura Morrison, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Despite what you may have read on the internet, beloved star Betty White did not die days after getting a COVID-19 booster shot, her agent confirmed.

Escaped Effingham County inmate found at Savannah hotel

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The search is over for an Effingham County inmate who escaped jail Monday night. According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO), 32-year-old Kevin David Lenix Wilson got out around 8 p.m., possibly through a malfunctioning door. ECSO said with the help of the Savannah Police Department, Wilson was taken […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
SC gang member receives 23 year prison sentence for firearm charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A convicted Walterboro, South Carolina man received a prison sentence over two decades for numerous firearms charges. Quentin John Fishburne, 40, was sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison. A jury convicted Fishburne on charges including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one […]
Betty White
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Did Betty White Die of Complications From the COVID-19 Booster?

Just a few weeks shy of what would have been her 100th birthday, actress Betty White died on Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. "Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home," the Golden Girls' agent told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Shortly after her death was announced, social media rumors arose that Betty White had actually died due to causes related to receiving a COVID-19 booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Times

Fact Check: Did Betty White Receive COVID Booster Three Days Before Her Death?

Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

When is Betty White’s funeral?

BETTY White was just weeks away from her 100th birthday when it was announced she tragically passed away on December 31, 2021. Since the news first broke, many have come together to celebrate White's historic career, reflecting on all her achievements since her introduction to the entertainment industry in 1945.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

'He stays, live with it': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954

Betty White was one of a kind, and no incident highlights that better than her refusing to give in to demands for a Black dancer to be removed from her show in the 50s. At a time when racial segregation was at boiling point, there were strong calls from different quarters to remove a tap dancer named Arthur Duncan from her show. She had helped secure his first television job on her variety show 'The Betty White Show' and wasn't going to give in to the mob even if there was considerable opposition to it. "I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!" she bluntly told those that brought the matter to her, reported PEOPLE. Betty White died on Friday, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
TV & VIDEOS
