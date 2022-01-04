ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold snap and unsettled picture replaces mild New Year weather

By Tom Wilkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080EKP_0dcIV9jh00

Temperatures will dip below zero as the record-breaking mild New Year conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather picture, forecasters said.

Snow fell in Scotland and parts of northern England on Tuesday, and overnight temperatures from Wednesday into Thursday are expected to dip below freezing during a cold snap.

Strong winds, coupled with the snow, have led to treacherous travelling conditions in northern Scotland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2Qn0_0dcIV9jh00

The Met Office warned of 60mph-70mph gusts, possibly stronger for a time, for Orkney and Caithness.

Strong winds on Tuesday also affected a number of ferry services operating in Scotland.

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said: “It’s going to be colder than we have been used to over the last couple of days and Christmas.

“We are going into a period when temperatures will be dropping quite a bit.”

A band of rain is moving from south-west England, south-east Wales and across to the Wash, gradually moving east, with wintry conditions on higher ground.

Snow warnings have been issued for the Highlands of Scotland, with snow also having fallen on the Pennines in northern England.

Blustery, wintry showers are expected to continue, with more snow expected on higher ground in England and Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOH64_0dcIV9jh00

On Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will bring dry conditions for mostof the UK, along with showers on the North Sea coast from time to time.

Temperatures will fall to below freezing overnight into Thursday, giving the UK the first widespread frost of the winter, Mr Miles said.

Looking towards the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise slightly, but the picture remains unsettled with wintry showers expected for some.

A weather warning for snow in built-up areas of Scotland remains in place for Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Weather Warning#Extreme Weather#The Met Office#Wash
The Independent

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain braces for thundersnow as temperatures plunge overnight

Britons woke up to widespread frost this morning after temperatures plunged overnight.Snow is expected to fall throughout Thursday and into Friday morning, particularly in Scotland and northern England. Many places will see between one and two hours of snowfall leaving up to 15cm of the white stuff on higher ground. Southern England woke up to chilly temperatures of -5C on Thursday morning and forecasters have said that “thundersnow” is possible in the region.The strange weather condition is caused when a cold front hits warm ground. Much of Britain saw unseasonably warm weather over New Year, setting the ground...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of Scotland.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Friday morning.Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes on Friday morning, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.It said multiple vehicles were stuck on the M8 E/B offslip at J16 due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am and that gritters were on their way to...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Overnight snow brings disruption for motorists

Motorists are facing challenging driving conditions with snow falling across many parts of the country.The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice for much of Scotland, warning that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Friday morning.Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snow overnight is affecting many routes on Friday morning, including the M77 and M74, and urged drivers to take extra care.It said multiple vehicles were stuck on the M8 E/B offslip at J16 due to difficult driving conditions at around 6.40am and that gritters were on their way...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy