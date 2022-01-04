ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Households putting less money in savings and borrowing more on credit cards

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0UsU_0dcIV7yF00

Households are spending more on credit cards and putting less money into savings amid the cost of living squeeze.

The Bank of England said net consumer credit borrowing totalled £1.2 billion in November 2021. The figure includes borrowing using credit cards, overdrafts and personal loans.

The majority of this was due to additional borrowing on credit cards, making up £862 million of the total. It was the strongest net borrowing on credit cards since July 2020.

People also deposited an additional £4.7 billion into bank and building society and NS&I accounts in November.

It's a stark contrast (to November 2020)

Laura Suter, AJ Bell

This was less than half the average net flow of £11.2 billion going into accounts in the 12 months to October 2021.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, said Black Friday discounts and worries about delivery delays and stock shortages helped spending to shoot up in November 2021.

She said: “It’s a stark contrast to November last year (November 2020), when Brits actually repaid £915 million of credit card debt rather than adding to borrowing. It even looks high when compared to the pre-pandemic December peak of £681 million being spent on plastic in December 2019.

“The good savings habits many people got into during lockdown also showed signs of dwindling in November.”

Ms Suter said “measly returns” on savings may partly explain why the enthusiasm for saving is “wearing a little thin”.

Soaring energy costs are putting pressure on households, with bills for other everyday purchases also on the rise.

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Households’ saving rate returned to its pre-pandemic level in November, though this downshift appears to reflect their attempt to sustain real consumption while inflation is soaring, rather than a rapidly strengthening recovery.”

Mr Tombs said the outlook for inflation in the spring “suggests that households will have to save much less this year merely to sustain their current level of expenditure, given the outlook for falling real disposable income”.

He said: “A consumer boom led by a rapid run-down of pandemic-related savings continues to look very unlikely.”

The timing couldn't have been worse

Sarah Coles, Hargreaves Lansdown

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The price of everything from energy bills to filling up the car or supermarket trolley has soared. We also flashed the plastic more in November as we shopped early for Christmas – for fear that shortages of everything from toys to turkeys could scupper the festivities.

“One major component of consumer borrowing is motor finance, and the runaway cost of new and used cars has meant we’re taking larger loans. In November, the cost of second-hand cars had risen 27.1% in a year, so it’s hardly surprising that we’re having to borrow more to cover the cost.

“The timing couldn’t have been worse, as rates on loans and overdrafts started to climb towards the end of the year, as concerns about inflation led to speculation that the Bank of England was set to raise rates. The rise from 0.1% to 0.25% was eventually put off until December, but was priced into the cost of borrowing well before then.”

The number of mortgage approvals made to home buyers also fell in November to the lowest level since June 2020.

Some 66,964 mortgages were approved in November 2021, according to the Bank’s Money and Credit report.

While it was the lowest monthly total since June 2020, the figure was still close to the average of 66,700 in the 12 months leading up to February 2020.

A stamp duty holiday had previously prompted a rush of home buyer activity. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland, and the holiday ended completely from October 2021.

The Bank also said that the typical rate on newly taken out mortgages fell to a new low point of 1.50%, while the typical rate on the outstanding stock of mortgages also fell to a new series low of 2.02%.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Best Credit Cards of January 2022

These top credit cards let you rack up serious rewards — often worth $1,000 or more — in a hurry. Consider signing up for one of these credit cards if you have excellent credit and want to take advantage of your daily spending. Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Best for...
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Consumer Credit#Inflation#Credit Reports#Personal Loan#The Bank Of England#Ns I#Brits#Pre Covid#Omicron
money.com

How 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Services Can Help (or Hurt) Your Credit Score

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) services from companies like Affirm, Klarna and Afterpay are the latest online shopping innovation to go mainstream, and they’re only growing in popularity. How you use these services may also affect your credit score very soon, if it's not already happening. BNPL usage during...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
mediafeed.org

These credit cards will help you save more at the grocery store

Spending on groceries is a staple across all American households, and the bigger the family, the higher the expense. By using the right credit card to pay for these expenses, you get to maximize your reward-earning potential. A credit card for groceries may offer either a flat earn rate across all purchases or a higher earn rate on spending toward groceries.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

More than 1m people to pay higher tax rate by 2026, says new research

Over one million more people will pay the higher tax rate by 2026, according to new research.The analysis by the House of Commons Library – first published in The Daily Telegraph – says around 1.2 million additional workers will find their earnings going over the 40% tax threshold as a result of the Government’s decision to freeze the personal tax allowance and higher rate tax threshold.Almost 1.5 million more people will be brought into paying the basic level of income tax.The Liberal Democrats who commissioned the research, called on the Government to drop its “stealth-tax raid” that will “clobber...
INCOME TAX
CNBC

1 in 3 Americans overspent during the holidays, boosting credit card balances

Americans went all out this holiday, spending much more than the year before and, in some cases, more than they could afford. Roughly one-third of shoppers went more than $1,000 into debt, according to a report. By many measures, 2021 saw a record-spending holiday season despite ongoing supply chain problems,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy