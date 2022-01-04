ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tony Bellew hits out at Jake Paul over 2022 goal: ‘Couldn’t carry the jockstrap of proper boxer’

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Bj7b_0dcIV65W00

Tony Bellew has angrily responded to Jake Paul’s New Year’s resolutions after the YouTube star claimed to be “carrying the sport of boxing”.

Paul pulled off a spectacular knockout of Tyron Woodley last month to remain unbeaten since turning professional inside the ring.

And ahead of his journey continuing in 2022, he shared his goals for the year, writing:

“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals. Here they are:

“1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy.

“2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.

“3. Take selfie with Oprah [Winfrey].

“4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”

And Bellew rejected Paul’s fourth goal, urging him to “rephrase” it.

The former cruiserweight world champion wrote: “You couldn’t carry the jockstrap of a proper BOXER son.. Please rephrase point 4!”

Paul has been embroiled in a war of words with UFC chief Dana White , labelling him both “ugly” and “jealous” while attempting to secure a fight with UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

The Liverpudlian has previously warned Paul’s journey may end with somebody getting badly hurt.

“It’s wrong what they’re doing to the sport by claiming they are these fighters. I’m okay with you making a few quid, this is all good when they’re all making a few quid and everyone’s making some money.

“But understand, someone’s gonna get hurt doing this and then it’s gonna come back on boxing. So you need to take it seriously, boxing is a professionally dangerous, brutal business.

“Do not mess about and try and think this is showbusiness, it’s cameras, it’s lights, fun and games. It ain’t nothing funny about being in the ring with another man who wants to take your head off your neck.

“I’ve been there, I’ve done it. Believe you me, someone will get hurt in one of these fights and then that’s when it’ll all come raining down. That’s when boxing will be called a joke of a sport, ‘This is a disgrace, this is wrong.’ Just stop it now.”

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jake Paul Accused Of Rocking A Fake Richard Mille

Jake Paul may have been wearing a fake Richard Mille in a recent photo – or that’s what @fakewatchbuster on Instagram is saying, anyway. The popular account has over 180,000 followers and regularly busts people for their artificial flexes, with the Ohio native being their latest victim. “@jakepaul...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Tony Bellew
Person
Jake Paul
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
dexerto.com

Who is Kourtney Kellar? Jake Paul’s ring girl goes viral

Jake Paul is changing the boxing world one fight at a time, but his fans are completely infatuated with Kourtney Kellar, one of his ring girls. Jake Paul and Bryce Hall brought ring girl, Kourtney Kellar, to the attention of their fans back in September. Kellar revealed some lighthearted DM’s with Bryce Hall, as well as reacting to Jake Paul’s boxing career on TikTok.
CELEBRITIES
Boxing Scene

Betting Line Opens Up for Jake Paul as 3:1 Favorite Over Antonio Brown

At least one oddsmaker seems to have the matchmaking itch. Online gambling site sportsbetting.ag instituted odds Sunday for a make-believe fight between YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul and NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Not surprisingly, the 24-year-old Paul (5-0, 4 KOs), who has been actively reinventing himself as a prizefighter for the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockstrap#Boxing Ring#Combat#Mayweather Promotions#Ufc#Liverpudlian
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul’s ‘private’ drug test results leaked by overseas outlet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley were both drug tested by Florida Athletic Commission for their cruiserweight rematch last month in Tampa, a bout “The Problem Child” finished by way of sixth-round knockout. Watch the devastating finish here. “Both fighters submitted to a urinalysis prior to the bout,” the...
TAMPA, FL
dexerto.com

KSI instantly hits back at Jake Paul mocking him after drink launch with Logan

YouTuber KSI has responded after Jake Paul shaded him in an Instagram post congratulating brother Logan on he and JJ’s ‘Prime Hydration’ drink launch. Jake Paul and KSI have been trading blows online for a while now, and with the pair both having stepped into the ring as part of influencer boxing matches, fans are constantly wondering when the two stars will eventually set up their own bout.
TV & VIDEOS
mmanews.com

Sonnen Compares Jake Paul’s “Ridiculous” Rise To Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen has been impressed by Jake Paul‘s young boxing career, and he sees some likenesses to that of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Paul is fresh off his sixth-round knockout over another former UFC champion, Tyron Woodley, to remain undefeated in the ring. In 2021, he earned back-to-back wins over Woodley along with a vicious knockout of Ben Askren.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Amanda Serrano offers to fight in UFC if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul’s contract demands

Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Scott Coker offers Jake Paul a home in MMA: ‘If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it’

This week, the biggest story in the MMA world has been Disney Channel star-turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul and his ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White, with Paul telling White he’d retire from boxing if certain conditions if the UFC raised fighter pay and provided long-term health care for fighters and White basically ignoring Paul’s points and instead saying Paul can’t sell Pay-Per-Views. But while White might not be interested in getting into the Jake Paul business, Bellator President Scott Coker sure is.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Marvin Vettori challenges Jake Paul, ‘I’ll match any bet you want’

Top-ranked Middleweight contender Marvin Vettori is likely a long way from a third match up vs. Israel Adesanya, which is perhaps why “The Italian Dream” is casting a wider net. Earlier today, Vettori issued an open challenge to Paul, offering up an open check if “fake Paul” is willing to test his mettle in the ring vs. Vettori.
WWE
mmanews.com

Dana White’s Steroid Accusation Against Jake Paul Gets Dealt A Blow

Dana White‘s accusation against Jake Paul for steroid usage was dealt a blow Wednesday when it was revealed that the YouTuber once again tested negative for banned substances. Last month, Jake Paul landed a kill shot on his rivalry with Tyron Woodley when he KO’d “The Chosen One” in...
UFC
punditarena.com

Why Tommy Fury doesn’t see Jake Paul getting any better

Tommy Fury doesn’t expect Jake Paul to look any better in his next fight or the one after that unless he makes an important change. Tommy Fury wasn’t overly impressed with Jake Paul’s latest performance against Tyron Woodley and while the knockout was definitive, he doesn’t think Paul looked any better than in their first fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy