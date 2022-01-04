ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

How effective are the Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines against Omicron?

By Eleanor Sly
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ9qk_0dcIV5Cn00

The more contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and could eventually become the dominant strain of the coronavirus.

So far more than 75 deaths from the new variant have been recorded and 246,780 infections logged .

Prime minister Boris Johnson has ruled out introducing new restrictions in England for the moment but has said his government “reserves the right” to implement measures in the coming weeks should the current high rate of infection begin to translate into mass hospitalisations that threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

Fears over Omicron prompted London mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a major incident in the capital in December and the NHS returned to its highest level of emergency preparedness, level four, meaning that the health service’s response will be coordinated as a national effort, rather than led by individual trusts.

Announcing his “Plan B” restrictions in December, the prime minister said that the variant’s infection rate could double every two-to-three days due to the fact that it is highly transmissible, hence the recent decision to make booster jabs available to all adults.

Are vaccines effective against Omicron?

The most up to date analysis by the UK Health Security Agency indicates that two Covid jabs do not offer strong protection against symptomatic infection from the new variant, with the current suite of vaccines less effective than they were against Delta.

However, those who have received a booster jab remain up to 70 per cent protected, the agency found, underlining the importance of getting a third shot as soon as possible.

Earlier results from studies conducted by the German Centre for Infection Research likewise found that there were significant reductions in antibody potency for the Pfizer / BioNTech , Moderna and Oxford/ AstraZeneca vaccines against Omicron.

But two doses of a vaccine should still offer some protection from severe disease, with the World Health Organisation suggesting that “current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death”.

Professor Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech, has said: “Individuals who have received two vaccines will most likely not have a significant prevention from infection or any type of disease. We know they will have memory T-cells, which may prevent severe disease.”

In the first official briefing from vaccine manufacturers on how likely their shots are to be effective against Omicron, Professor Sahin said that accelerating booster programmes was “the right way to go” and suggested that an extra dose of a vaccine does appear to compensate for the vaccine being less well matched to combat Covid, compared to other earlier strains of the virus.

Another preliminary study from the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, which was released on Tuesday 7 December, found there was a 41-fold reduction in the potency of antibodies after two doses of Pfizer against Omicron.

Although these results showed a “much more extensive escape”, the researchers wrote that “previous infection, followed by vaccination or booster is likely to increase the neutralisation level and likely confer protection from severe disease in Omicron infection”.

Professor Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, said on Twitter that the results were “better than I expected of Omicron”, adding: “The fact that it still needs the ACE2 receptor and that escape is incomplete means it’s a tractable problem with the tools [we have] got.”

Are some types of vaccine more effective than others?

A small study has suggested that Omicron may be able to better evade the protection offered by the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine than the initial Covid virus type.

There seems to be a “very large drop” in immunity against the new variant among those given Pfizer’s vaccine, said Professor Sigal after his laboratory studied the blood samples of 12 people who had been vaccinated with the jab.

Moderna is yet to publish any official results on the efficacy of its jab against Omicron but president of the company, Dr Stephen Hoge, said there is a good chance current vaccines will not hold up as well against the variant.

Speaking to ABC News in December, Dr Hoge said: “I think that there’s a real risk that we’re going to see a decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccines. What I don’t know is how substantial that is.”

Will a new Omicron vaccine be released?

Vaccine makers have said that they will continue “at full speed” with plans to develop an updated Omicron-based vaccine, which should be available by March 2022 if needed.

Pfizer has said that if needed it could produce an Omicron-tailored vaccine in “approximately 100 days”.

On the same subject, Professor Sahin said: “We continue to work on an adapted vaccine which, we believe, will help to induce a high level of protection against Omicron-induced Covid-19 disease as well as a prolonged protection compared to the current vaccine.”

Meanwhile, Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, said previously that it would take three months for his company to produce a vaccine specifically targeting Omicron.

Johnson & Johnson was testing its vaccine against the new variant with Dr Mathai Mammen, the global head of research and development for the company, saying in a statement: “We have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against Omicron and will rapidly progress it into clinical studies if needed.”

The company was at that point unable to give a concrete timeline for vaccine development.

AstraZeneca has not revealed whether or not it will need to develop a new vaccine against Omicron.

However, Professor Sarah Gilbert of Oxford University, who helped create AstraZeneca’s current jab, has said that existing coronavirus vaccinations, no matter who produced them, are not likely to perform well against Omicron.

“Until we know more, we should be cautious, and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant,” she told the BBC .

How many jabs will we need?

It is thought that three doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are likely to protect against infection from the Omicron variant, initial Pfizer laboratory data has suggested, although this is yet to be peer reviewed.

Two doses of the vaccine may prevent severe disease but cannot be guaranteed to prevent people from contracting Covid.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, suggested that a fourth dose of the vaccine might be necessary for better protection against Omicron.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box , Mr Bourla said the company was waiting to see real-world data to decide whether or not further doses would be required specifically to combat the latest strain.

“When we see real-world data, [we] will determine if the Omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” he said.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

The new variant often causes mild symptoms so it may be difficult to tell whether or not you have Covid or just the common cold.

Symptoms, such as stuffy nose, sore head and sore throat are applicable to both Covid and colds, making it is very hard to tell the difference without taking a test.

Professor Tim Spector, from Britain’s Covid ZOE app, said that data from a recent ZOE study suggests that about half of all cases of Delta are being “missed” as they are not showing up with “classic” Covid symptoms of fever, new and persistent cough and a loss or change of smell or taste.

“Omicron is probably more, much more similar to the mild variants we’re seeing in people who have been vaccinated with Delta than anything else,” he said.

Comments / 8

Related
BBC

Investors threaten drug maker bonuses over vaccine access

A large coalition of investment firms want the bosses of coronavirus vaccine makers to have their bonuses withheld if they fail to improve product distribution. This could guarantee a "more equitable" global circulation of the vaccine, said Rogier Krens chief investment officer of Achmea Investment Management. Drug makers said they...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
MarketWatch

GlaxoSmithKline, Vir increases supply of COVID-19 antibody therapy to Canada to 20,000 doses

GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK, -0.53% announced Thursday an agreement to supply the Government of Canada with 20,000 doses of Sotrovimab, the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy the company developed with Vir Biotechnology Inc. VIR, . The agreement follows Canada's initial order of 10,000 doses of Sotrovimab announced in October, which included options for additional purchases. Sotrovimab was authorized for injection by Health Canada in July 2021 to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and adolescents 12 years old and older who are at high risk for hospitalization and death. Glaxo's stock slipped 0.1% in afternoon trading and Vir shares eased 0.1%, while the S&P 500.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

New AstraZeneca COVID Prevention Drug Will Not Replace Vaccines

A newly-authorized monoclonal antibody called Evusheld may help prevent COVID-19 in people who cannot get vaccinated. However, the new treatment is not a substitute for vaccination for anyone who can safely get a vaccine. Receiving an authorized or approved vaccine, as well as getting boosters when you’re eligible, is the...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Nhs#The Pfizer Biontech#Oxford
beckershospitalreview.com

4th Pfizer shot sparks fivefold antibody boost, Israeli study finds

Preliminary findings from Israel found people who received a fourth shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine had a fivefold increase in antibodies a week later, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 4. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the findings during a Jan. 4 news conference, saying the early results "demonstrate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketRealist

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' New Drug for ALS Makes Progress With the FDA

Amylyx is a Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop new therapies for ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's latest endeavor involved submitting an NDA (New Drug Application) to the FDA while announcing its IPO. Article continues below advertisement. On September 15, 2021,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer and BioNTech to develop mRNA-based shingles jab

Germany's BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer, which partnered up to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time, said Wednesday they are working on a shingles vaccine using the same breakthrough mRNA technology. The companies have signed a partnership deal and are aiming for clinical trials to start in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Ireland seeks to buy Merck, Pfizer, GSK COVID-19 antiviral drugs

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's government agreed on Wednesday to fund the purchase of COVID-19 antiviral drugs from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L), Pfizer (PFE.N) and Merck (MRK.N). Ireland plans to purchase the drugs through the European Union's procurement process and by dealing directly with the companies, the health ministry said in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
drugstorenews.com

AbbVie obtains FDA blessing for new indication for Rinvoq

Rinvoq provides treatment for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. The Food and Drug Administration has given AbbVie the green light for Rinvoq (upadacitinib; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers.
INDUSTRY
contagionlive.com

Novavax Vaccine Shows 90.4% Efficacy Against COVID-19

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 90.4% efficacy in a phase 3 trial with no moderate or severe cases reported among participants in the treatment group. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective in adults in the United States and Mexico, according to the latest phase 3 trial, which showed efficacy of 90.4%.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy