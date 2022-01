Kenneth T. Welch became the city of St. Petersburg's 54th mayor on Thursday, making his inaugural remarks virtually as he recently tested positive for Covid-19. The son of Alletha and David Welch grew up in St. Pete and watched as his father progressed through the city's political ranks before losing the mayor's race to David Fischer in 1991. Eight years after his father's death, the younger Welch has now accomplished something his father couldn't.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO