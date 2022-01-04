ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pet food products affected by supply chain crisis

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnLIQ_0dcIUJRV00

Certain pet food brands are experiencing a shortage, and now people are turning to smaller shops for help.

“There is a little bit of a pet food shortage with the larger manufacturers, so luckily as small businesses, we haven’t been experiencing that as much,” said Go Pet Go Manager, Kristin Hartter. "We work with a different type of supply chain where the brands are independently-owned and family-owned and our brands were actually getting in pretty easily”

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal released data in May of 2021 indicating one in five American households acquired a cat or dog since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hartter noticed the uptick in pet ownership and said that’s also contributing to the increase in demand and lack of certain products.

“There’s just a huge influx in pets in the United States,” Hartter said. “But it can also be a little hard on the industry.”

The Pet Food Institute released a statement to KSHB 41 News claiming several factors are contributing to the shortage, including changes in ownership brought on by the pandemic.

“Multiple factors can impact the manufacturing, distribution and immediate retail availability of pet food. As with other industries in the consumer goods space, demand for pet food has increased, and larger purchases than usual of pet food may have increased as well.

“The availability of transportation and drivers, as well as weather incidents, can impact the movement of ingredients and finished products across the country. This can be further compounded by regulatory and trade developments that ripple up the supply chain, such as government incentives for renewable diesel that impact the pet food ingredient marketplace and cargo ship delays at America’s ports.

“Finally, it’s important to note that many more people are spending additional time at home with their pets. This can lead to increased feeding and more treating than usual, as pet owners look for more ways to bond with their pet.

“The Pet Food Institute (PFI) strongly encourages shoppers to only purchase the amount food they would regularly need. Be assured that America’s pet food makers are working to safely produce food for your pets, and we recommend contacting the individual company for assistance regarding a specific dog or cat food product.”
Dana Brooks President and CEO, Pet Food Institute

If you can’t find certain pet food products, you can go to local shops where staff can help you find other options.

Some places offer perks or discounts and will let you return pet food if it doesn’t work out. Products also vary on price points.

“Price point is actually really comparable if not even less, so a lot of people, that’s a misconception. They’ll come in and they’ll be afraid to look at the brands that are on our shelves because they think they’ll be way out of budget,” Hartter explained.

Consumer demand is also affecting the way food is made, shipped and sold.

A Pet Food Forum is scheduled to take place this May in Kansas City where companies can learn more about the changes and meet with other industry leaders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Laptops, cracked screens help explain supply chain crisis

The cracks on the screens of Americans' personal computer devices may be an indicator of a much larger problem in the ongoing supply chain crisis. And the world of consumer electronics, specifically laptops, has not only been hit particularly hard during the pandemic, it's a perfect metaphor for the problems with modern-day supply chains, according to experts.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

New year, same supply chain — Freightonomics

The new year has come and gone, but supply chain pressures are continuing to linger and even getting worse in some cases. Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith kick off their first episode of Freightonomics of the year talking about how the supply chain is still dragging after the holidays ended. The two talk about the strong truckload demand and how companies are struggling to catch up with that demand.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Industry
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Industry
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Lifestyle
SPY

New Year Deal: Save 70% on a Personalized Pet Meal Plan With The Farmer’s Dog

There are some brands out there whose mission just makes sense. High-quality skincare at affordable prices? Definitely. Smart fitness machines that offer a great workout at home? For sure. Healthy, real dog food delivered to your door weekly? Now that one’s hard to beat. The Farmer’s Dog is a top-selling brand amongst SPY readers for their high-quality, real, healthy pet food that’s delivered fresh to your door within days of being cooked. And now, to celebrate the New Year, The Farmer’s Dog is offering 70% off brand new personalized meal plans so you can save big and take care of your...
PET SERVICES
NPR

Inside The Global Supply Chain

In a new book, Wall Street Journal columnist Christopher Mims looks at how goods make their way from factories in Asia, across the Pacific in container ships and then are moved, sorted and delivered in American warehouses and trucks. Much of the handling is highly automated, he says, which cuts costs, but also lowers wages for workers and makes the remaining jobs stressful and physically punishing. Mims' new book is Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door – Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
@growwithco

Last-Mile Delivery Services Seek to Meet Pandemic-Fueled Consumer Demand

Retailers from Walmart and Amazon to disruptors like UberConnect and Gopuff, along with traditional carriers, are expediting order fulfillment in a COVID-changed delivery landscape. Why it matters:. E-commerce sales grew more than 30% in 2020, and consumer expectations around rapid delivery have also increased. Retailers and brands may need to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Food Shortage#American#The Pet Food Institute#Kshb 41 News
NBC Miami

Pandemic Supply Chain Issues Affecting New and Expectant Parents

Expectant parents aren’t just waiting for their bundles of joy to arrive, they’re also expecting furniture and necessary items for their babies due to global supply chain issues. "When you order something and they say you can’t get it, and if the baby is due in four weeks...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheStreet

Amazon Needs Workers: Hiring, Supply Chain May Cut Into Profits

During the pandemic, Amazon's business has been a mixed bag. While the company is benefitting from what it calls "unprecedented consumer demand," it has also had to deal with supply chain issues and labor shortages that have put pressure on its balance sheet. Amazon Spending Up on Labor. Amazon always...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Benzinga

Understanding The Psilocybin Supply Chain: Every Production Method Explained

Psilocybin is known as the active compound in so-called “magic mushrooms”, yet most psilocybin used in clinical trials today is synthesized in laboratories without the use of biological material. As psychedelics-assisted therapy gains momentum, investors need to understand the difference between the current available means of obtaining psilocybin.
INDUSTRY
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
bizjournals

Eatsie Boys closes food truck due to supply chain, Covid challenges

The Eatsie Boys food truck closed Dec. 26 after more than a decade of serving comfort foods from its intergalactic gold truck at 8th Wonder Brewery. Issues with the supply chain, the staffing shortage facing the food industry, and other Covid-19 related impacts prompted the closure, according to a press release. On an Instagram post, Eatsie Boys wrote: "It’s not good bye Houston. It’s see ya later."
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding this food to your dog immediately

A pet food recall due to Salmonella contamination is just as important as human food recalls caused by the detection of the pathogen in routine sample tests. On top of that, it’s not just pets that risk developing a Salmonella infection. Humans who handle the food for their pets can also be infected. That’s why the Woody’s Pet Food Deli recall is something that should be on your radar. If you purchased Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements,” you should stop feeding it to your dog immediately. As a matter of fact, you shouldn’t even touch it.
PET SERVICES
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy