Yesterday, we discussed the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games announced to be arriving in 2022. But today, we’re traveling to parts unknown. We’re going to grab all our salt shakers and head to rumor country, to discuss the biggest rumored games that have been alleged to be coming to Nintendo Switch, whether in 2022 or beyond. To be clear, there is absolutely no guarantee that these games are real and will come to Switch, but for the sake of fun and optimism, we’re going to take a look at the most credible rumors and reports.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO