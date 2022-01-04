'No ice is 100% safe.' Here are ice safety tips amid cold temperatures

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is reminding people about ice safety tips amid cold temperatures leading to freezing water in metro Detroit.

"There is no ice that is 100% safe," the sheriff's office said in a press release, that also sets out a guide to help people judge ice.

The sheriff's office said ice that is clear, solid blue is best.



5" thick for general use for fisherman, ice skaters and foot traffic

8" thick for travel by snowmobile or off-road vehicle

People should survey the ice as ice conditions change at every lake and every location every day, even on the same body of water.

Some signs of changing ice conditions can be, but are not limited to:



Moving water near a stream or river

Unseen spring or inlet

Slushy areas

Depression in the snow

Heavy snow

White "milky" or black-colored ice

Frazzle ice weakened by freeze-thaw cycles

Other tips include: