ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

A Climber We Lost: Giselle Field, July 13

By Steven Potter
Climbing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You can read the full tribute to Climbers We Lost in 2021 here. “So live big. Live for those we’ve lost. Live for the future we want to have, the people we want to become. And celebrate every moment.”—Giselle...

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Climbing

A Climber We Lost: Carlo Alberto “Cala” Cimenti, February 8

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You can read the full tribute to Climbers We Lost in 2021 here. Carlo Alberto “Cala” Cimenti was a prodigious Italian alpinist who also spent decades on the cutting edge of ski mountaineering. He summited Mont Blanc for the first time when he was 12 years old with his father, and later developed an affinity for skiing off the summit of high-altitude mountains.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Climbing

Alex Honnold’s Biggest Close Call (And No, It Wasn’t Free Soloing)

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I know that Alex Honnold thinks about the risks of rockfall. I know this because I was with him the first time he—and I—experienced...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
94.9 KYSS FM

Joyful Montana Dog Reunited With Owner After Missing for a Week

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.
MISSOULA, MT
Climbing

The Mountains are Graveyards. Some Climbers See Ghosts.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. I. Who to believe? The mountain or the ghost. Both saved our lives, Almost. II. As she hunkered down at 6,800 meters for her...
SCIENCE
Climbing

Another Insanely Dangerous Climbing Technique, This Time For Rappelling

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We were climbing at Stone Mountain in North Carolina for the first time. We were at the bottom of one of the easier cracks and asked someone what the rappel was like from the tree ledge at the top. We hadn’t realized that our single 70-meter rope wasn’t long enough. The guy, who claimed he’d been climbing for 10+ years, told us to rappel down our rope, unclip 10-15 feet off the ground, and “Batman hang” from the rope end to swing to a ledge and downclimb the last 10 feet. Now, I want to make it clear that I was one of two kids in my group, and my father (the only adult) is obviously not the most physically fit person. The “veteran” climber started acting like a crag douchebag when we said that didn’t sound like a good idea.
LIFESTYLE
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Moose Family Give a Colorado Car Their Own Kind of Wash

During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's on mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Climbers#Sierra Nevada#Cal Lutheran University#The Eastern Sierra
1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
Inside the Magic

Disney World Bride Kicks Out Cheating Groom, Everyone He Knows at Wedding

The idea of having a Disney Fairytale Wedding is a dream for many a Disney-loving bride-to-be who wants to feel like a real-life Disney Princess, if only for a day. One Walt Disney World Resort bride, however, did not have the most traditionally magical experience on her big day at the flagship Disney theme park property.
ORLANDO, FL
SFGate

Cherished California natural landmark destroyed by storm

The historic December storms that drenched California and dropped record-setting snow on the Sierra also destroyed a centuries-old landmark — an iconic stone arch on a secluded beach that has been cherished for generations. The arch, perched on a beach bluff at Spooner's Cove near Montaña de Oro State...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
classicchicagomagazine.com

Those We Lost in 2021

With these brief snapshots of wonderful people, many of whom have appeared on our pages, we honor those we have lost this year. We will remember them always. If you dreamed about them, you’d wake up smiling. Those were the sort of friends they were. Virgil Abloh. Virgil Abloh,...
CHICAGO, IL
Climbing

“LET’S GO!!!” And Other Perplexing Things Young Climbers Say.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Editor’s Note: The following is a humor piece and contains some references to alcohol. If you or a loved one are suffering from addiction,...
LIFESTYLE
Climbing

This Anime Gives Mountaineering the Film It’s Always Deserved

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Climbing hasn’t had much representation in anime. Aside from The Summit of the Gods, which was released on Netflix in November, Iwa Kakeru! is the only other example that comes to mind. The latter is an anime TV show following a group of female competitive climbers which, unfortunately, focuses more on boobs and butts than crimps and slopers (although given the tendencies of some IFSC cameramen, this perhaps isn’t all that inaccurate).
COMICS
Modesto Bee

Watch as ‘king tide’ waves crash against the California coastline

King tide waves crashed on shores in California’s Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 4, prompting a flood advisory for low-lying coastal regions. The National Weather Service said the tide was higher than forecasted due to swells from recent storms. The coastal flood advisory is in effect until Tuesday afternoon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thelascopress.com

Dog Stands Guard Over Friend in Remarkable Video

We know there are a lot of dog lovers in Fenton. A loyal and loving pet, dogs are remarkable creatures. When we ran across this video on Facebook and wanted to share it with our readers. That loyalty can be extended to other animals as well. Thanks to my friend...
FENTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy