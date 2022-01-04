ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abcam and Alamar Biosciences join forces to understand human proteome

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 2 days ago
Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) and privately-held life sciences firm, Alamar Biosciences announced a strategic partnership to further advance the understanding of the human proteome. The duo says that a...

Atara extends partnership with Be The Match BioTherapies for donor cells

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA +2.9%) announced a multi-year extension for its collaboration with Be The Match BioTherapies to source healthy donor cells for the off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy platform of the company. From 2016, Be The Match was a strategic supplier for Atara (NASDAQ:ATRA) delivering cellular starting material, peripheral blood mononuclear cells...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
electroCore: Pioneering Bioelectronic Medicine

ElectroCore is a developer and marketer of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation devices for the treatment of pain. electroCore, Inc. (ECOR) is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company pioneering the concept of stimulating the vagus nerve to improve patient outcomes in the treatment of multiple neurological conditions including pain and chronic conditions. The Company's first marketed product, gammaCore nVNS or non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation ('VNS) is a reusable medical neuromodulation device for bioelectronic therapy - using electricity without the need of drugs, especially when ingestion, injection or embrocation is not an option. The Company has an extensive intellectual property ('IP) portfolio of over 200 patents and patent applications worldwide, covering critical areas of its technology, including proprietary signal, treatment methods, non-invasive delivery means, and central mechanisms of action ('MoA). The Company intends to maintain patent protection with continued developments in its IP with no obligations to third parties.
ECONOMY
Sanofi, Exscientia form research collaboration to develop cancer and immunology medicines

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) announce research collaboration and license agreement to develop up to 15 novel small molecule candidates across oncology and immunology, leveraging Exscientia’s AI-driven platform utilizing actual patient samples. The companies will collaborate to identify and select target projects, leveraging Exscientia’s personalised medicine platform, which will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Proteome#Alamar Biosciences#Founder Ceo
Finch Therapeutics gets 2 US patents for FIN-211 to treat autism spectrum disorder

Finch Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FNCH) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued two new patents covering the company’s FIN-211 microbiome product candidate being developed for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and significant gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. The first patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,202,808) covers key technologies involved in addressing ASD...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Neurimmune, AstraZeneca collaborate to develop monoclonal antibody targeting transthyretin

Neurimmune has entered into an exclusive global collaboration and license agreement with AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Alexion group, to develop NI006, an investigational human monoclonal antibody specifically targeting misfolded transthyretin. NI006 is currently in Phase Ib development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Under the agreement, Alexion will be granted...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HIT Consultant

Q-Centrix & Realyze Intelligence Partner to Advance the Clinical Data Automation

– Q-Centrix®, the largest exclusive provider of clinical data management solutions to hospitals and health systems, announced a partnership with Realyze Intelligence, a company using artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to capture unstructured clinical data, ensuring patient populations with heart conditions or cancer receive the most beneficial treatments.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
HIT Consultant

Protai Nabs $8M for AI-Powered Drug Discovery Platform

– Protai, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based AI-powered drug discovery startup, today announced its emergence from stealth, along with an $8 million seed financing round co-led by Grove Ventures and Pitango HealthTech. – Protai empowers drug discovery with proteomics and artificial intelligence to unlock new layers of biological insights and to...
ENGINEERING
smarteranalyst.com

Microbot & Stryker Join Forces to Advance Neurovascular Applications; Shares Jump

Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT), a pre-clinical medical device company, has inked a strategic collaboration deal with Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK), a global medical technology company. Following the news, shares of Microbot skyrocketed 65.1% on Monday to close at $8.95, then declined more than 9% in the extended trading session.
ELECTRONICS
Medical robotics company Myomo launches MyoPro 2+

Medical robotics company Myomo (NYSE:MYO) announced the availability of MyoPro 2+, an enhanced version of its popular MyoPro powered brace. Deliveries to patients will begin this month. Building on the MyoPro 2, MyoPro 2+ offers lighter weight, easier donning and improved grasp functionality. Software and firmware enhancements include more powerful...
NYSE
aithority.com

OMNIVISION And Tobii Join Forces On Eye Tracking To Drive The Vision Of Metaverse

Announced at CES 2022, the first fully integrated, highest performance, BSI global shutter eye tracking camera module helps OEMs speed time-to-market for high-demand XR consumer electronics products. OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, and Tobii, the world leader...
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Nano Dimension Snaps Global Inkjet Systems For ~$18M Cash

Nano Dimension Ltd (NASDAQ: NNDM) acquired Global Inkjet Systems Ltd for $18.1 million in cash and involves an earnout of $1.3 million - $10.7 million within the next 27 months. Cambridge, U.K.-based Global Inkjet is a developer and supplier of control electronics, software, and ink delivery systems. It has more...
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Several Players Begin 2022 with New Partnerships in Place

Several Players Begin 2022 with New Partnerships in Place. It’s been a busy day for collaboration announcements in the life sciences world. Here are some of the top stories for today. MSRD, Mindset Partner to Develop Psychedelic Drugs. The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD) partnered with...
CANCER
biospace.com

Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022

BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched. To come up with this list, BioSpace looked at companies that launched between September 2020 and September 2021 with Series A funding. They were then weighted by several different categories and ranked in a cumulative fashion, based on the points awarded for each category. These categories were: finance, collaborations, pipeline, growth potential and innovation.
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Transforming the Face of Research: Enabling Anyone, Anywhere, To Contribute to Biomedical Research

Clinical trials are a critical part of advancing new medical innovations from the laboratory to patients. Traditional clinic-based trials, however, have several limitations. Trial participation is limited to those with access to the clinic and data gathered during those visits provides an incomplete, episodic picture of a person’s response to the intervention. Scripps Research is transforming that scenario. In this.
SCIENCE
