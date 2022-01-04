ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1auPkn_0dcISd7B00
Shutterstock

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.

Background App Refresh

The best and most needed setting to disable to prevent draining out battery life is by disabling Background app refresh mode, according to Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix. “This feature automatically keeps finding the new updates of the currently using apps, which may not be helpful for the users,” Walker says. “Usually, we keep apps opened both when they use or keep the phone idle. But the background app refreshing system keeps the phone busy by refreshing all the apps altogether.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SmzOq_0dcISd7B00

With mobile data on, Background App refresh creates significant pressure on the battery, Walker says. “As a result, this consumes the battery almost at the same rate when we keep the phone idle,” he says. “But we hardly need that refreshing updated data — instead, it reduces the battery life. The battery has a specific capacity for load handling. So, the battery loses its power in the long run and drains out before serving for the expected time.”

The good news is that it takes just a few seconds to disable the Background App refresh. Take these steps to turn it off and give your phone battery back a bit of life.

Go to Settings.

Tap General.

Tap Background App Refresh.

Turn off Background App Refresh entirely by toggling it off.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Charging Mistake You Should Stop Making (It Ruins Your iPhone Battery!)

Chances are: you’re charging your iPhone all wrong. And before you say that there’s only one way to charge a phone (literally, by plugging it into a charger), the reality is a bit more complex. Your iPhone runs thanks to an ion-lithium battery that has a few specific requirements — namely, that you do not make this very common iPhone charging mistake that could be ruining your phone’s battery. This is the number one mistake tech experts say they witness users making, as well as a tip to keep in your back pocket that may actually extend the life of your phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Background App#Settings
BGR.com

Dangerous Android scam drains your bank account with one phone call

Android device owners now have another scam to watch out for as a dangerous malware campaign spreads to new regions. Cybersecurity experts from Cleafy say that they have seen a spike in Android remote access trojan (RAT) infections over the past year. According to Cleafy, BRATA – a malware first discovered in Brazil – has made its way to Italy. Hackers are using the trojan to steal banking details from Android users and then drain their bank accounts.
CELL PHONES
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
The US Sun

Android users warned to change settings immediately

IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

20+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2022

Ho-ho-holy cow, we made it through another crazy year! It was a time of insurrections, the continuation of the pandemic, and the introduction of an entirely new COVID-19 variant as a parting gift. And the bad news? Another new year is right around the corner. While we can’t predict what...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock an Android Phone Without a Password

Android offers many options for securing your device including a pattern, password, pin, and other options like face recognition and fingerprints. However, there are occasions when you can forget your password if you choose to unlock your phone without biometrics. There are a few reasons why this could occur, and...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Storage full? Simple way to free up space on your smartphone

Mobile phones have come a long way in the last 10 years. From better cameras to faster processors, most of us couldn’t cope with a phone from 2010 nowadays. It’s unimaginable to think that the iPhone 4 only had a maximum of 32GB in storage. The basic model...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: The One Setting You Have To Turn Off ASAP

There are a number of settings on your iPhone and, if you’re like many people, you’re ignoring half of them. That’s perfectly fine (in most cases). But one place where it isn’t doing you any good is when it comes to your privacy. Some phone settings are literally giving away personal information about your whereabouts and daily habits and routines that you would probably rather keep to yourself. Luckily, there is an easy fix for this. If protecting your privacy is a big concern, Apple experts agree: this is the one setting you have to turn off ASAP.
CELL PHONES
CNET

You're not still emailing your iPhone photos, are you?

If you are still emailing files from your iPhone to people nearby, or, God forbid, are using a USB thumb drive to transfer a few photos from your Mac, stop. Use AirDrop instead. Whether you have an iPhone 13, an iPad Mini or a new M1 MacBook Pro, AirDrop is the most convenient way to transfer files and content from one Apple device to another. AirDrop lets you share photos, documents, videos, audio recordings, contact cards, web links and notes (among other things) quickly between Apple devices.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Figure Out If Your Phone Has Malware

Your smartphone is like a mini computer that fits in your pocket, so—just like your laptop—it's also vulnerable to malware, which can take the form of spyware, adware, or ransomware. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be difficult to determine if your device has been infected. This is by design,...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It’s no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The Worst Type Of Charger To Use, According To Tech Experts (It Damages Your iPhone!)

Contrary to how it may seem thanks to their ubiquitous design, all chargers are not created equal. And, in fact, some chargers can do the opposite of what they’re supposed to do: instead of delivering a consistent, predictable charge that keeps your device powered up and ready to go, they can slowly break down your phone’s battery and render your iPhone less useful than it should be — especially considering its steep price tag. The solution is simple: stick to charger types that are recommended for your iPhone. But the first step in getting there is finding out which chargers to avoid at all costs. And this is the worst type of charger to use, according to tech experts, because it damages your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

Stop Closing Apps on Your Android Phone

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy