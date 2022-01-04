ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Apple close to signing Brad Pitt for new Formula One film

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is said to be close to securing its first original movie of 2022. The company is in negotiations to acquire a Formula One film that stars Brad Pitt as a racing driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a young teammate. The movie, which will be directed...

www.cultofmac.com

The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock: “If It Wasn’t for Netflix, a Lot of People Wouldn’t Be Working”

Sandra Bullock closed out 2021 toplining another Netflix film, The Unforgivable, which followed the success of her previous outing, the apocalyptic-thriller Bird Box. The latter film, released in 2018, held the No. 1 spot for most watched film in Netflix history until just a few weeks ago, when it was dethroned by the pairing of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice. Bullock isn’t completely off the charts: Netflix confirmed in recent days that viewers spent enough time with The Unforgivable for it to claim a spot in the top 10 most watched titles in...
MOVIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amblin Names Sony & Disney Vet Lauren Abrahams As Production EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Abrahams has joined Amblin Partners as EVP of Production in the studio’s film group. The Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures and Walt Disney Studios vet will report to Amblin’s Presidents of Production for Film, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody. Canada-born and California-raised, Abrahams spent the first 15 years of her career at Columbia Pictures, rising from assistant to SVP, and serving as a production executive on over 40 projects. She worked on multiple franchises at Columbia, including the live-action hybrid Peter Rabbit movies which combined grossed over a half billion at the global box office, the Zombieland series ($225M WW combined) and 2019’s...
MOVIES
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Brad Pitt

––– “It was all about Mickey Rourke– I can see bits of him in stuff I do. Not that it’s a copy, and even at that level, but I certainly see where the inspiration comes from. Just the juxtaposition of this toughness and intimacy. He can be stone tough and paper brittle at the same time. He and Sean Penn were the two guys I was drawn to, like most of the young guys at that time. Later it was Nicholson, mainly because of his irreverence [laughs]. He’s a charmer.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Sony Struck Box Office Gold With Spider-Man in 2021 – But Not Much Else

2021 Box Office Report Card: Sequels to ”Spider-Man,“ ”Venom“ and ”Ghostbusters“ made up nearly all of the studio’s $1.1 billion year. In August, Sony Pictures’ top execs pledged to theater owners at CinemaCon that it would not jump into the day-and-date streaming experimentation that other major studios had used throughout 2021.
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple Lands Audrey Hepburn Biopic By Michael Mitnick; Rooney Mara Starring & Producing, Luca Guadagnino Directing

Apple has landed another big feature project, that being an Audrey Hepburn biopic which Oscar-nominated filmmaker Luca Guadagnino will helm, with 2x Oscar nominee Rooney Mara set to play The Breakfast at Tiffany‘s legendary actress. Deadline has learned separately that Mara is also producing the feature project, which Michael Mitnick, the EP of HBO series Vinyl is writing. The movie reps Mara’s third producing credit after the documentary The End of Medicine and The Truth About Emmanuel.  Apple Studios is producing. Apple’s heads of worldwide video Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht and head of features Matt Dentler continue their momentum in building big screen fare...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Don't Look Up' sets new Netflix weekly viewing record

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Satirical sci-fi film Don't Look Up has set a new Netflix weekly viewing record. The movie, directed by Adam McKay and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, broke Netflix's record for the most viewing hours in a single week following its release Dec. 24. Netflix confirmed...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Watch Out, Red Notice, Another Netflix Film Is Coming For Your Record

Just last month, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson broke out the tequila to celebrate an incredible record for his Netflix film Red Notice when it became the most watched movie in Netflix history. The action flick also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot beat out a record set by Bird Box back in 2018. Unfortunately for Red Notice, it looks like it’s going to be dethroned soon now that another new release is coming for its numbers.
MOVIES
Deadline

Filmmaker Peter Hedges Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated writer-director, playwright and novelist Peter Hedges has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. Hedges most recently wrote and directed The Same Storm, a scripted feature that was shot entirely remotely, a glimpse into the lives of 24 characters persevering during the pandemic. Stars include Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Moses Ingram, Alison Pill, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie Dewitt and Elaine May, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. Hedhees scored an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for co-writing 2002’s About a Boy with Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz. In television, Hedges was most recently a Consulting Producer and Director on NBC’s Ordinary Joe. His notable writing and directing credits include Ben Is Back, Dan in Real Life, Pieces of April and the Lasse Hallstrom-directed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which Hedges adapted from his novel. Hedges had been at CAA where he had been repped for years by Carin Sage. She continues to guide him as his manager at 3 Arts, and Hedges is lawyered by Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer. ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel Signs With CAA
MOVIES
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home won't stream on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts, and its streaming strategy surely helped pack fans into theaters -- because the movie hasn't been streaming at all. Last year saw an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released...
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Apple Drops Big Money To Acquire Brad Pitt Racing Drama From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

In the span of just a few months, Brad Pitt has launched two studio bidding wars, and both were won by Apple. Last year, Apple shelled out big bucks to acquire a “lone wolf fixers” film from director Jon Watts that would reunite Pitt and George Clooney. And now the studio has rolled out the money truck to acquire the recently-announced Formula One racing drama with Pitt and Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.
MOVIES
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
racingnews365.com

Brad Pitt set to star in F1 movie as Apple close in on bidding rights

Apple are set to win the bidding rights to a new big-budget F1 movie, with Brad Pitt's production company in charge. A new, as-yet-untitled movie about Formula 1 is in the pipeline, with Brad Pitt's production company Plan B interested in making a new feature that will also star Pitt in a lead role.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES

